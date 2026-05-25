HMD Vibe2 5G Debuts on Flipkart with Indus by Sarvam AI

Sale startstomorrow, 26th May 2026 at 12:00, noon on Flipkart; bringing Android 16, a 6000mAh battery, 50 MP Dual AI camera with Indus by Sarvam AI to the sub-Rs., 10,000/- smartphone segment

New Delhi, India – May 25th, 2026: India’s first smartphone with Indus by Sarvam AI, the all-new HMD Vibe2 5G, is set to go on sale starting May 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart at a special launch price starting at INR 9,499.

Designed for the evolving needs of young Indian consumers, the HMD Vibe2 5G combines AI-powered experiences, future-ready connectivity, and premium design aesthetics in the highly competitive sub-₹10,000 smartphone category.

Powered by the latest Android 16 experience, the smartphone brings together performance, style, and intelligent features to deliver a seamless everyday smartphone experience. The device is equipped with a massive 6000mAh adaptive battery supported by an 18W in-box charger, ensuring dependable all-day usage.

The HMD Vibe2 5G features a sleek premium design with IP64 water and dust resistance, along with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate display for fluid scrolling and enhanced responsiveness. It is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz processor and comes with a 50MP Dual AI camera system designed to capture sharper and balanced shots across different lighting conditions. The smartphone also features an 8MP front camera optimized for portraits and low-light selfies.

The device will be available in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB and comes in three vibrant colour options: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.

With collaborations including Sarvam AI, SancharSaathi, and Flipkart, HMD continues its focus on bringing India-first innovation, digital safety, and accessible technology experiences to consumers across metros and non-metros alike.

Availability:

Sale starts on May 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart.