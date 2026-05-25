Deconstruct upgrades its popular Fluid Brightening Sunscreen with 5 percent Niacinamide and New-Gen UV Filters

May 25: Deconstruct, the science-backed skincare brand known for its “Highly Effective, Yet Gentle” philosophy, has announced the relaunch of its popular Fluid Brightening Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++. The enhanced formulation has been upgraded with new-generation UV filters for long-lasting sun protection, 5% Niacinamide for visible brightening benefits, and Allantoin for moisturising support, all in a lightweight formula designed for everyday use on Indian skin.

The announcement comes as sun protection becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday skincare in India. According to Grand View Research, the India sun care cosmetics market was estimated at USD 641.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2033, reflecting wider adoption of SPF-led routines.

This shift is also reshaping consumer expectations from sunscreens. As skincare routines become more layered, moisturiser and SPF are often treated as separate steps, making regular use harder in busy daily lives. Deconstruct’s Fluid Brightening Sunscreen addresses this by bringing protection, hydration and visible skin benefits into one easy-to-use formula.

Building on the strong response to its earlier version, the product now combines 5% Niacinamide with 4 new-generation UV filters. Niacinamide, at an effective concentration, helps brighten skin, reduce the appearance of dark spots and improve uneven tone over time. The filters offer broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage, improved photostability and longer-lasting protection for everyday use.

The formula functions as a hydrating sunscreen, powered by Allantoin to keep skin comfortable and moisturised.. Its fluid texture feels weightless, gives an instant bright, dewy finish and is suitable across skin types. The product is also in-vivo tested SPF 50 PA++++, reinforcing Deconstruct’s focus on clinically tested, evidence-backed sun care.

The announcement further strengthens Deconstruct’s sun protection portfolio offering advances sun protection. The range spans multiple formats, textures and skin needs, including gel sunscreens, fluid sunscreens, body sunscreen, sunscreen spray and 2-in-1 moisturiser + sunscreen formats.

Speaking on the announcement, Malini Adapureddy, Founder & CEO, Deconstruct, said, “Sun protection is becoming central to daily skincare, as consumers look for products that combine efficacy, comfort and ease of use. With the Fluid Brightening Sunscreen, we are strengthening a consumer-loved formula with new gen uv filters, clinically relevant actives, advanced UV protection and a lightweight texture suited for everyday use. As the category evolves, our focus is to build a more comprehensive sunscreen portfolio that addresses varied skin needs, routines and usage barriers, while staying true to Deconstruct’s philosophy of effective, gentle and evidence-backed skincare.”

With this upgrade, Deconstruct brings consumers a more advanced daily-use sunscreen that combines protection, hydration and visible skincare benefits in a simple, comfortable and easy-to-wear format.