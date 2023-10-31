Dabur Fem Celebrates Modern Love with the GlowOfLove Campaign

Dabur Fem, a renowned skincare brand, is delighted to unveil its latest ad film as part of their #GlowOfLove campaign. The film encourages viewers to embrace the beauty of modern relationships and underscores that the nature of a relationship should never diminish the commitment shared between partners.

The film beautifully portrays the evolving dynamics of contemporary relationships, where love takes various forms.

Link of the film: Dabur Fem Karva Chauth | #GlowOfLove

The ad film tells the story of a modern live-in couple, both secretly deciding to observe Karwa Chauth without informing their partner. Each is uncertain about how their ‘modern‘ partner would react, not wanting to make them feel uncomfortable due to the tradition. What unfolds is a touching revelation – both partners share the same longing for each other’s well-being.

Virat Khanna, Head of Marketing, Skin Care, Dabur, shares the brand’s perspective, stating, “In modern relationships, ancient customs and traditions like Karva Chauth don’t find a place, as they’re seen as being regressive. We, at Fem, wanted our film to demonstrate the blend of age-old customs with the realities of modern-day relationships. It is a celebration of love, commitment, and the beauty of traditions that endure and adapt in our changing world. Join us on this journey to illuminate your beauty this festive season.” Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Mumbai, Delhi – Brand Solutions, Schbang said, ” Our collaboration with Dabur Fem is a tribute to the evolving narratives of love and tradition in today’s dynamic world. The #GlowOfLove campaign is the fruit of meticulous conceptualization and ideation by the Schbang team. We aimed to craft a narrative that beautifully captures the essence of modern relationships while respectfully embracing the cultural significance of Karwa Chauth.”

This film is the result of a collaboration between Dabur Fem and Schbang, a creative, media & technology transformation company. The #GlowOfLove campaign by Dabur Fem embodies the brand’s dedication to embracing modern relationships and celebrating the diverse ways in which love is expressed. It serves as a reminder that, in the end, love is love, and it is the source of the radiant glow in our lives.