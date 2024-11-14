Dacke Industri strengthens global position with strategic acquisition of Stegia AB

Dacke Industri continues to strengthen its global position with its acquisition of the Swedish company Stegia AB, the Nordic region’s leading supplier of integrated servomotors. Dacke Industri completed the acquisition of 70 % of the shares in Stegia AB on November 12th, 2024. The current management and owners will remain owners of 30% of the shares.

The strategic acquisition of Stegia AB strengthens our position in the global market and broadens our offerings in electromechanics. This acquisition supports our long-term ambition to grow and develop with companies focusing on their own products and customized components and systems. It will deliver significant value to our customers and partners by leveraging the expertise and shared knowledge that similar companies bring to our group within the Air Technology and Electromechanics division.

Since 1993, Stegia has specialized in designing and developing customized electrical motors and related assemblies. The products are tailored for OEM customers across diverse sectors, including Medical, HVAC, Factory and Process automation, Automotive, and several other industrial segments. With a focus on smaller and more compact applications, Stegia delivers innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of each industry. It has its headquarters in Västerås, Sweden, and a production site in Shanghai, China with about a total of 55 employees and an annual turnover of about SEK 110 million.

“Stegia is facing a promising future. We are proud to become part of Dacke Industri, where our technological innovations in mechatronics and our strong market position could contribute to exploring new segments. By sharing experiences within the group, we look forward to continued growth. The year 2025 marks the beginning of a new and exciting era, and we are ready to embrace it,” says Johan Stjernberg, CEO and Part-owner of Stegia.

“I am excited to embark on this new chapter for Stegia. With the support of a strong and long-term ownership team, along with our dedicated and talented employees, we are positioned to drive further innovations and achieve great progress,” says Marit Stjernberg, CFO and Part-owner of Stegia.

“The acquisition of Stegia represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enhancing our global footprint and accelerating expansion across the division. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues in Sweden and Shanghai and eagerly anticipate the exchange of knowledge and experiences within our group, says Mika Virtanen, President Air Technology & Electromechanics of Dacke Industri and Chairman of Stegia.

”We look forward to welcoming the Stegia’s team and continuing to offer innovative solutions and products together. We are confident that this acquisition opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion, says Lars Fredin, Group CEO of Dacke Industri.