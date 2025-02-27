DafaNews Bengaluru Open Partners with DD Sports to Bring Key Matches to Indian Audiences; Tennis Channel to Broadcast Internationally

Bengaluru, February 27, 2025: The 2025 DafaNews Bengaluru Open, India’s biggest international tennis event, has partnered with Doordarshan Sports to bring key moments of the tournament to Indian audiences. Additionally, Indian viewers can stream the tournament live via Tennis Channel on Samsung TV; Tennis Channel will also broadcast the tournament to international audiences in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Held from February 24 to March 2 at the KSLTA Courts in Cubbon Park, the event features top-tier singles and doubles competition, with $200,000 in prize money and 125 ATP ranking points for the champions.

The DafaNews Bengaluru Open will be broadcast live on DD Sports on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, ensuring that Indian tennis fans can enjoy the tournament’s most pivotal matches as the competition builds up to the finals. As one of the few ATP Challenger events worldwide—and the only one in India to have ATP providing TV production—the tournament’s decisive knockout rounds, including the semifinals and finals, will be available to watch nationally on DD Sports, allowing a wider audience to witness top-class ATP Challenger 125 action. Meanwhile, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the entire tournament across India and international territories.

“We are thrilled to expand the Bengaluru Open’s reach through a strong national broadcast network, making it accessible to fans across India and worldwide,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director & Secretary, KSLTA. “DD Sports’ coverage of the event ensures that Indian viewers can follow the tournament’s most crucial moments, while the ATP’s global distribution platforms allow international audiences to witness the rising talent and thrilling competition at this year’s Challenger 125 event.”

Furthermore, the ATP website and app will stream DafaNews Bengaluru Open online, providing comprehensive access to every match. Beyond India, the full international broadcast will be available across a variety of networks in the US, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Russia, and New Zealand, ensuring that the tournament reaches a global audience.

With DD Sports’ extensive reach bringing the action to Indian households and a robust global presence, the DafaNews Bengaluru Open continues to enhance its stature as India’s premier tennis stop, giving fans unparalleled access to high-level competition.