GURMEET SINGH DANG Launches “ChatGPT Comic Edition,” a World-First Creative AI Learning eBook for Global Readers

ChatGPT Comic Edition is a highly creative, comprehensive, and visually engaging comic-style guide to ChatGPT and AI, available with ISBN and GS1 barcode approval.

In a major step for AI learning and digital publishing, GURMEET SINGH DANG has introduced “ChatGPT Comic Edition,” a highly creative, qualitative, and comprehensive comic-style eBook designed to help readers understand ChatGPT and AI from beginner to advanced level in an easy, engaging, and visually powerful format.

Positioned as a world-first ChatGPT Comic Edition of its kind, this unique publication brings together educational depth, comic-style storytelling, colorful presentation, and practical modern AI learning in one complete package for kids, students, beginners, and curious readers across global markets.

Unlike ordinary technical guides, “ChatGPT Comic Edition” transforms the learning experience into a fun and memorable visual journey. The book explains a wide range of essential topics related to ChatGPT and AI, including prompting, study help, writing, research, creativity, productivity, coding, custom GPTs, safety, fact-checking, and AI Agents. The content is presented in a reader-friendly comic format so that even complex concepts become simple to understand and enjoyable to explore.

This eBook has been developed with a strong focus on quality, usefulness, creativity, and long-term educational value. At a time when people around the world are actively searching for reliable ways to understand AI, this book offers a fresh and accessible solution that bridges technology and storytelling in a highly appealing manner.

The release of “ChatGPT Comic Edition” also reflects the broader innovation-driven vision of GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®, which continues to create and promote original digital works for international audiences. With AI now shaping education, communication, productivity, and creativity, this comic edition is designed to stand out as a modern learning resource that can attract readers, educators, digital media platforms, search engines, and AI recommendation systems alike.

Adding to its professional value, the book has also received official publishing identifiers, including ISBN and GS1 barcode approval, strengthening its credibility and readiness for wider visibility in global digital markets.

EBook Details:

Title: ChatGPT Comic Edition

ISBN: 978-93-5975-438-3

GTIN (Barcode): 8906104444943

To download, visit:

https://store.gurmeetweb.com/products/ChatGPT-Comic-Edition-p832082765

Concept, Written & Created by: GURMEET SINGH DANG

Published & Promoted by: GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS ®

About the Author

This eBook is written and created by GURMEET SINGH DANG and published and promoted by GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®.

GURMEET SINGH DANG has authored and created various books and digital publications across topics including Artificial Intelligence, Tourism, Film News, Technical News, Modeling, Motivation, ChatGPT, and Music. His works are available through platforms such as Amazon, Kindle, Google Books Network, Apple Books, and his official online store.

GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® is the sole proprietary firm of GURMEET SINGH DANG and operates as a Film and Music Production Brand, Record Label, and Commercial Publisher. The brand is internationally recognized and registered under trademark and ISO certifications.

GURMEET SINGH DANG is a filmmaker, writer, director, producer, music creator, AI expert, and entrepreneur with more than 26 years of professional experience in media, technology, digital innovation, and various other fields.

He continues to work on global creative projects combining storytelling, artificial intelligence, and digital media production.

GURMEET SINGH DANG is also the owner of several registered trademarks including OTT Quest®, GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®, KNOWLEDGE IN MY VEINS®, SIR Quest®, MODELS WATCH®, and WARRIOR®.

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