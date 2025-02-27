Haier Unveils India’s Only Colourful Range of Kinouchi ACs, Combining Art and Intelligence

India, 27th February 2025: Haier Appliances India, the No. 1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, is setting a new benchmark in home cooling with the launch of its exclusive colourful range of Kinouchi Air Conditioners. Aimed at transforming modern homes, this premium series seamlessly blends avant-garde aesthetics with superior performance.

The Kinouchi Limited Edition air conditioners blend cutting-edge technology with premium colourful finish, redefining home aesthetics beyond just cooling. As Indian consumers become more design-conscious, they seek appliances that align with their lifestyle and personal taste. Keeping this in mind, Haier India introduces this exclusive range, offering a perfect combination of functionality and style, ensuring the air conditioners deliver outstanding efficiency while seamlessly enhancing the overall décor of the home.

Available in three sophisticated shades—Black, Morning Mist & Moonstone Grey—the Kinouchi series seamlessly integrates with diverse interiors, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize both performance and aesthetics. More than just high-performance cooling solutions, these newly launched Haier ACs serve as statement pieces that reflect modern lifestyle choices. With this launch, Haier India reaffirms its commitment to customer-inspired innovation, ensuring consumers no longer have to choose between efficiency and elegance—they can have both, perfectly complementing their stylish homes.

Commenting on the launch of the Kinouchi Air Conditioner series, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, prioritizing the evolving needs of consumers has always been fundamental to our ethos. As the only brand in India offering colourful range of Limited-Edition AC series, we continue to set industry benchmarks in premium aesthetics and advanced cooling solutions. The new Kinouchi Limited Edition reflects this commitment, offering premium design while ensuring efficient and unmatched cooling. Committed to creating customer-inspired innovations, all our air conditioners, including the latest Kinouchi Dark Edition, are manufactured in India and meticulously designed for the Indian market.”

Advanced Features for Superior Cooling & Efficiency

The Kinouchi Limited Edition AC is engineered to transform home cooling with its intelligent technology. Powered by AI-driven Supersonic Cooling, it delivers 20X faster cooling in just 10 seconds, even in extreme temperatures up to 60°C. Frost Self-Clean Technology ensures 99.9% sterilization, circulating clean air within minutes for a healthier indoor environment.

With HEXA Inverter Technology, the AC dynamically offers heavy duty performance based on real-time conditions, optimizing efficiency and ensuring long-term durability. The 20-metre-long air flow with Turbo mode provides uniform and powerful cooling across the room, creating a consistently comfortable environment.