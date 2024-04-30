Hyderabad, April 30, 2024 — Training Industry, Inc. has announced its prestigious selection of Dale Carnegie as one of the top companies in the Leadership Training sector for 2024. This recognition underscores Dale Carnegie’s exceptional contributions and innovative approach within the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Leadership Training Companies lists was based on a comprehensive evaluation of various criteria. This included assessing the breadth and quality of program and service offerings provided by each company, examining their industry visibility, innovation, and impact within the leadership training market, analysing the representation of clients and customers served by these companies, and evaluating their business performance and growth metrics. Each criterion was meticulously considered to identify the most outstanding and impactful leaders in the field of leadership training, ensuring that the selected companies excel not only in delivering effective programs but also in making significant contributions to the evolution and enhancement of leadership development practices across industries.

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of Dale Carnegie India, shared her perspective on this achievement, stating, “We are honoured to be recognized by Training Industry, Inc. as a top provider of leadership training. At Dale Carnegie, we are committed to empowering leaders with the skills and confidence they need to drive meaningful change and success within their organizations.”

The company’s innovative methodologies and dedication to excellence have earned it widespread acclaim and trust among leading organizations across sectors. This recognition underscores Dale Carnegie unwavering commitment to elevating leadership standards and driving organizational growth here in India as well, empowering leaders to navigate complex challenges and achieve lasting success in their professional journeys.

