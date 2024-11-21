Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale

India, 21st Nov 2024: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances and hair styling solutions, is offering attractive discounts on some of its premium products this Black Friday sale. Running from November 21 to December 2, 2024, customers can purchase a range of Dreame’s intelligent robot vacuum cleaners, personal grooming, and hair styling products at up to 70% off on Amazon India. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can avail an extra 5% discount on select products from November 22 to November 26, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade home cleaning systems and personal grooming tools. Featuring advanced technology and user-friendly designs, Dreame products provide innovative solutions for modern customers.

Dreame X40 Ultra

The flagship, Dreame X40 Ultra features Vormax suction technology with 12,000Pa power for deep cleaning. Its MopExtend RoboSwing reaches under furniture, while the 7-in-1 Auto Base Station automates most cleaning tasks. This product is a great choice for those who want maximum convenience and efficiency in home cleaning and is just a perfect product to buy during the Black Friday sale.

Dreame L10S Pro Ultra

The Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner features MopExtend technology for corner-to-corner cleaning and 7000Pa suction power for deep cleaning on hard floors and carpets. Dual mop systems and advanced detection ensure optimal dirt removal. Intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance ensures hassle-free navigation. This product is perfect for those seeking a dependable, high-performing robot vacuum at a discounted price this Black Friday.

Dreame L10s Ultra

The Dreame L10s Ultra simplifies cleaning with automatic dust collection, mop washing, and water refilling. It features advanced AI navigation, which maps multi-floor homes, while 5300Pa suction power effectively tackles debris and stains. With up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning, this device is ideal for busy households. Customers looking for convenience and performance will find this a great value during the sale.

Dreame M1 Robot Cleaner

Slim and powerful, the Dreame M1 Robot Cleaner offers 4500Pa suction power for thorough cleaning and features SoF LiDAR navigation ensures precise obstacle avoidance. It comes with dual vacuuming and mopping capabilities for a complete clean.

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 offers 6000Pa suction power and automatic emptying for up to 90 days of cleaning without interruptions. Its floating rubber brush efficiently picks up pet hair, while Alexa, Google, and Siri integration make it easy to control. This product is suitable for pet owners and busy households looking for a hassle-free cleaning solution at an affordable price.

Dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Dreame L10 Prime combines powerful suction with automatic mop washing and air drying to ensure cleanliness. With dual rotating mops and a 7mm mop lifting feature, it efficiently handles tough messes and protects carpets. Its 3D mapping and LDS navigation ensure optimal coverage. This product is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home cleaning system this season.

Dreame AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System

The Dreame AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System is a versatile hair care tool with attachments for drying, smoothing, curling, and volumizing. Its advanced technology minimizes heat damage while ensuring sleek results. This product is ideal for individuals looking for professional-grade styling tools at an affordable price during the sale.

Dreame IPL Home Use Hair Remover

The Dreame IPL Hair Remover reduces unwanted hair by 93% in just three weeks. Its Triple IceGuard Comfort technology ensures gentle and effective treatments. With eight energy modes, users can personalize their experience. This device is an excellent alternative to salon visits for those seeking convenient hair removal solutions at a discounted price.