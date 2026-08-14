LAY’S expands its regional innovation journey with LAY’s Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli

Hyderabad, Aug 14: Lay’s, PepsiCo India’s iconic potato chip brand, has launched Lay’s Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli, a new regional innovation crafted for the chilli-forward flavour preferences of consumers across South India, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The new variant reflects Lay’s continued focus on consumer-centric innovation, bringing regional food traditions and local taste preferences into its product portfolio.

Thin, crispy potato chips have long held a place in South India’s everyday food culture, often enjoyed alongside curd rice, rasam rice or lemon rice. As consumers increasingly seek familiar, locally inspired flavours from trusted brands, this enduring mealtime ritual presented an opportunity for Lay’s to draw inspiration from this eating occasion in a packaged format that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

Made with the finest potatoes, Lay’s Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli is crafted using an innovative marination technology to deliver a distinctive crunch and a fiery chilli flavour inspired by the region’s palate. Created to complement South Indians meals, it brings together Lay’s® signature quality with a locally inspired eating experience.

Commenting on the launch, Aastha Bhasin, Marketing Director – Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India, said,

“At Lay’s®, bringing joy through great flavours begins with understanding what our consumers love. As India’s tastes continue to evolve, we are strengthening our focus on regional preferences to create products that resonate locally. Lay’s® Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli has been crafted especially for South India, inspired by the region’s love for fiery flavours. This launch is part of our continued commitment to celebrating India’s culinary diversity through innovation while delivering the unmistakable Lay’s® taste and quality that consumers trust.”

Supporting the launch is a 360-degree integrated campaign across television, digital, social media, outdoor, print and in-store activations. The TVC captures a relatable slice of everyday life. Set around a family meal, the film follows a wife juggling a work call while her husband proudly serves his special curd rice. Lost in the conversation, she barely notices the meal until he adds Lay’s® Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli to her next bite. The fiery crunch transforms the familiar comfort food into an unforgettable flavour experience, prompting an instinctive and joyous “Abbabbahh… Super!” – a spontaneous expression that perfectly captures the joy of discovering a whole new way to enjoy a familiar meal . Blending humour, warmth and a touch of playfulness, the film celebrates how Lay’s® can turn an everyday meal into an irresistibly exciting experience.

Lay’s Hot Chips Style Asian Fiery Chilli is now available across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in INR 5, 10, and 25 through traditional retail and quick commerce platforms.