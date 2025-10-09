EkoStay Unveils New Guest Experience & Hospitality Innovations, Championing Wellness and Mental Well-Being in Villa Travel

India, Mumbai 09th October 2025: As the world arrives at World Mental Wellness Day on 10 October, EkoStay, one of India’s leading names in the alternative hospitality space, is spotlighting the growing role of travel, space, and restorative experiences in supporting mental well-being. The brand has announced a series of guest experience and hospitality innovations designed to enhance and personalize villa stays for modern travellers. These initiatives focus on digital nomads, pet parents, and wellness-focused guests, while reinforcing EkoStay’s commitment to operational excellence and hospitality innovation at scale.

As India’s travel landscape evolves, travellers are no longer looking at villas merely as accommodation, but as immersive, lifestyle-led spaces where work, leisure, wellness, and personal well-being converge. With World Mental Wellness Day approaching on 10 October, EkoStay’s new offerings reflect the growing desire for travel that restores, recharges, and supports mental well-being, setting a fresh benchmark for villa hospitality in India.

Work-from-Villa: The New Way to Work and Travel

With the rise of digital nomads and remote professionals, EkoStay has introduced dedicated Work-from-Villa packages across all properties. These packages combine high-speed internet, smart TVs with multiple streaming platforms, and wellness and food add-ons, making it seamless for guests to work efficiently while enjoying a vacation lifestyle.

According to a 2025 report by NASSCOM & FICCI on the Future of Work, over 28% of India’s urban workforce now works remotely for at least part of the year, fuelling the rise of “workcations” and hybrid travel models. EkoStay’s villas are strategically positioned to cater to this new wave of mobile professionals who seek comfort, connectivity, and flexibility.

Zeeshan Khan, Chief Acquisition Officer & Co-founder, EkoStay, said: “As work patterns evolve, we saw a clear opportunity to reimagine how second homes can serve as inspiring, functional workspaces. Our Work-from-Villa model is designed to offer professionals all the infrastructure they need, without compromising on the experience of living in a beautiful, private space.”

India’s First Structured Petcation Collection

EkoStay has launched India’s first structured “Petcation Collection”, a curated selection of pet-friendly vacation homes across its portfolio.

According to Euromonitor’s India Pet Care Market Outlook 2025, pet ownership in urban India has grown by 66% over the last decade, with millennials and Gen Z driving the trend of travelling with pets. However, only a small fraction of hospitality providers offer truly pet-accommodative services. EkoStay’s collection fills this gap with thoughtfully designed spaces, including open lawns, pet-friendly dining setups, and curated pet experiences ensuring that pets are not just welcome, but celebrated guests.

Varun Arora, CEO & Co-founder, EkoStay, added: “We’re witnessing a cultural shift where pets are becoming central to how families plan their holidays. Our Petcation Collection brings structure, comfort, and joy to pet-friendly travel, ensuring that both owners and their pets have an equally memorable stay.”

Wellness + Stay Crossover: Retreats that Restore

As part of its commitment to holistic and mentally restorative travel experiences, EkoStay has initiated tie-ups with yoga and meditation practitioners to host wellness-led villa retreats. Guests can now elevate their stay with private yoga sessions, guided meditations, or rejuvenation therapies by connecting with their respective Stay Experience Manager. This transforms a villa holiday into a restorative, soul-nourishing experience supporting not just physical relaxation but mental well-being too.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, India’s wellness tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, reaching USD 27 billion by the end of 2025. Wellness-focused travellers are increasingly seeking intimate, experiential formats over large resort settings a space where EkoStay’s villas offer the ideal blend of privacy, authenticity, and curated experiences.

Additionally, EkoStay’s Dedicated Stay Experience Managers curate bespoke experiences from decorations for parties, DJ setups, and live musicians, to wellness add-ons like yoga instructors and massage therapists tailoring every stay to the guest’s personal vision.

Husain Khatumdi, Managing Director & Co-founder, EkoStay, shared: “Wellness is no longer a niche it’s becoming a core reason why people travel. Our retreats are designed to bring mindful experiences into private villa settings, giving guests a sense of restoration without the rigidity of a traditional retreat.”

Operational Excellence as the Foundation

Behind these guest-facing innovations is a robust operational backbone, which ensures that every villa meets EkoStay’s hospitality standards:

Villa Readiness SOPs designed to maximize guest satisfaction.

High-speed internet & smart TVs installed across all villas.

Curated food programs, with professional kitchen setups offering diverse packages veg, non-veg, Jain, seafood, and local cuisine catering to every type of traveller.

A Dedicated Stay Experience Manager at every property, ensuring seamless logistics and personalized service.