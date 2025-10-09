Soltec Inc. and Manch Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Transformation and Accelerate AI Readiness

India, 09th October 2025: Soltec Inc. and Manch Technologies today announced a strategic partnership designed to help enterprises unify data, optimize processes, and prepare for AI with greater speed and measurable results. The joint model can cut implementation timelines by 40% and deliver 2–3× ROI within 12 months.

Manch’s platform already processes 5,00,000 monthly transactions and is used by leading Indian companies including Coca-Cola, Marico, Swiggy, United Breweries, and Compass Group. With India’s AI and automation market projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027 (Nasscom–BCG), the companies said they expect rapid adoption across manufacturing, BFSI, and retail. The roadmap includes scaling implementations to more than 100 medium to large enterprises within 24 months.

“Soltec has always been focused on outcomes, not endless consulting cycles,” said Chris Evanoff, Principal at Soltec Inc. “By embedding our proven Best Practice Solutions™ into Manch’s automation platform, we’re giving organizations a faster, smarter path to measurable ROI.”

Suresh Anantpurkar, Founder & CEO of Manch Technologies, added: “Together, we’re redefining how enterprises achieve transformation. Our approach is modular, scalable, and designed to ensure AI readiness while reducing cost and complexity.”

The combined offering provides the ability to:

Unify Data with governance and AI-ready quality through Master Data Management.

Optimize Processes with workflow automation powered by Best Practice frameworks resulting in 70% cost saving & 80% time optimization

Prepare for AI with structured implementation and organizational enablement resulting in 90% straight through processing of the transaction (i.e. no manual intervention)

Deliver Results with 40% faster implementations and 2–3x ROI.

The partnership addresses a critical demand: Indian companies are increasingly adopting “agentic AI” models, with nearly half of enterprises already piloting or deploying AI solutions across operations. (According to IDC India’s recent report.) Together, Soltec and Manch believe they are well positioned to capture a slice of U.S’s fast-evolving automation market, estimated to be worth USD 80 billion by 2030.

From small and mid-sized businesses to Fortune 1000 enterprises, Soltec and Manch provide a radically simplified and cost-effective implementation model for organizations that want results, fast.