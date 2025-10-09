MediBuddy Wellness League 3.0: India’s Largest Corporate Wellness Challenge for Better Health

Mumbai, October 09th, 2025: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare company, has launched the third edition of its flagship initiative, the MediBuddy Wellness League (MWL 3.0). Building upon the success of the previous editions, MWL 3.0 aims to further revolutionise workplace wellness by combining gamification, engagement, and meaningful health insights for corporate India.

Over the years, MWL has grown into India’s largest gamified corporate wellness movement, designed to make wellness interactive, inclusive, and impactful. In the last edition alone, over 1.4 lakh employees from 500+ organisations participated, collectively clocking 37.8 million steps, completing 10,000+ health check reports, and spending 79,000+ minutes on curated wellness content.

MWL 3.0 retains the engaging structure of previous editions – stepathons, daily wellness quizzes, buddy/team challenges, leaderboards, badges, and rewards – while introducing deeper personalisation and a stronger focus on long-term habit formation. Participants earn points for every healthy action they take, and as their points accumulate, they unlock exciting rewards – all part of a competition with a total reward pool worth up to ₹1.5 Crore. Through the MediBuddy App, they can track their progress and health metrics, turning wellness into an everyday, incentivised, and competitive experience that keeps them motivated throughout the challenge.

With a 60-day program structure, MWL 3.0 is designed to instil sustainable health habits, supported by research showing that it takes consistent effort over weeks to embed long-term behavioural change. Organisations also benefit through HR dashboards that provide participation and engagement metrics that enable them to strengthen workplace wellness culture and measure tangible outcomes like reduced absenteeism and improved employee morale.

Manu Sankar Das, Head of Brand Marketing at MediBuddy, said, “The MediBuddy Wellness League is more than a program; it is a behavioural movement that encourages participants to prioritise their health and build lasting habits over the course of two months. Conceptualised much like the IPL, HR leaders are the coaches, corporates are the teams, and employees are the star players. By gamifying wellness and rewarding positive behaviour through points and unlockable rewards, we are transforming health into a shared, competitive, and deeply engaging journey. With MWL 3.0, our vision is to drive sustainable behavioural change, inspire healthier workforces, and showcase the power of preventive healthcare at scale.”

MWL 3.0 will honour corporate champions, top-performing teams, and individual achievers who exemplify exceptional commitment to wellness. But beyond competition, its true value lies in nurturing healthier workforces, strengthening engagement, and embedding preventive health into everyday life.

As MediBuddy continues to lead in digital healthcare innovation, the launch of MWL 3.0 marks another step forward in its mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible, engaging, and preventive for corporate India.

Registrations for MWL 3.0 are now open exclusively on the MediBuddy App.