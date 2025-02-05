Embassy Group Becomes India’s First Residential Developer to Revolutionize Marketing with Mixed Reality Innovation

Bangalore, February 05th, 2025: Embassy Group, India’s leading real estate developer, has redefined property marketing by becoming the first real estate brand in the country to integrate mixed reality (MR) technology into its campaigns. This pioneering innovation debuts with the launch of The Signature Residences at Embassy Lake Terraces, a limited collection of just 20 ultra-luxurious sky villas in simplex and duplex formats.

The Embassy Group’s pioneering use of MR technology in the campaign transforms the traditional print ad experience into an immersive journey. Prospective buyers can scan the ad using their mobile devices to virtually step inside these opulent residences, exploring their expansive living spaces and stunning vistas. This innovative approach underscores Embassy’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience, setting a precedent for the real estate industry in India.

Nestled within Embassy Lake Terraces in Hebbal—one of Bangalore’s most prestigious addresses—The Signature Residences embody villa grandeur intertwined with the ease of high-rise living. Crafted as statement homes, these exquisite residences promise unparalleled privacy, bespoke services, and timeless elegance. Residents will enjoy proximity to key business hubs, educational institutions, retail destinations, and Kempegowda International Airport.

The campaign for Signature Residences will span digital platforms, OOH advertising, exclusive print collaborations, and high-profile PR outreach. The initiative also includes exclusive on-ground events for HNIs, offering a first-hand experience of Embassy Group’s unmatched expertise in luxury living.