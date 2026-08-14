Empowering India’s Young Workforce to Drive Viksit Bharat 2047

By Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India Private Limited
“Independence Day is a moment for reflection — and this year, that reflection points to what India‘s young workforce is already building. From automated shop floors to digital hubs, the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is taking shape through their hands, ideas, and skills.
At Delta Electronics India, we believe that true self-reliance starts with empowering this young generation. Our commitment to ‘Make in India‘ goes far beyond manufacturing scale—it is about nurturing human potential. Initiatives like our Centre of Excellence in Robotics and PLC Automation in Krishnagiri district are designed to do exactly that: bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industrial systems. By equipping young engineers with practical experience in Industry 4.0 technologies, we are building an industry-ready talent pipeline. Our youth are not just preparing for the future of manufacturing—they are driving it, and we are proud to stand behind them every step of the way.”