NEP 2020 Driving Holistic and Inclusive Education Across India: MoS Education

New Delhi, Aug. 14: The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is driving a broad transformation of India’s education system, with a focus on foundational learning, skill development, digital education, flexible learning pathways and reforms in higher education.

Representational Image From foundational learning and skill education to digital platforms, flexible learning pathways and higher education reforms, the implementation of #NEP2020 is driving holistic and inclusive education across the country. The initiatives under ‘NEP 2020’ were highlighted by… pic.twitter.com/7typ0U0bPM — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 14, 2026

The initiatives and progress under NEP 2020 were highlighted by Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar during proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister emphasised that the policy seeks to create a more holistic, inclusive, flexible and learner-centric education system, aligned with the changing needs of students and the emerging requirements of the economy.

Focus on Foundational Learning and Skills

NEP 2020 places strong emphasis on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, while simultaneously promoting vocational and skill-based education.

The policy seeks to provide students with opportunities to develop practical skills alongside academic knowledge, enabling them to pursue diverse educational and career pathways.

Expanding Digital Education

Digital platforms and technology-enabled learning have emerged as key components of the education reforms.

The initiatives aim to improve access to quality educational resources, particularly for students who may face geographical or other barriers to conventional learning.

Flexible Learning Pathways

The implementation of NEP 2020 is also promoting greater flexibility in education, allowing students to explore multidisciplinary learning and pursue academic pathways suited to their interests and aspirations.

Reforms in higher education are aimed at improving accessibility, flexibility, quality and employability while encouraging innovation and holistic development.

Building an Inclusive Education System

The government’s education reforms under NEP 2020 are designed to ensure that learning opportunities reach students across different sections of society.

The initiatives collectively seek to strengthen India’s human capital by combining quality education, digital access, skill development and flexible learning opportunities.

The government has reiterated that these reforms are integral to building an education ecosystem capable of preparing young Indians for the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.