ESAF Small Finance Bank Reports Strong Growth with 200% surge in Net Profit

Kochi, February 9, 2024: ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The bank reported a robust growth in its Net Profit, which surged by 199.8% year-on-year to ₹ 112 crore. The bank’s net interest income grew by 32.3% year-on-year to ₹ 597 crore, as the net interest margin stood at 10.6%. The pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 20.5% YoY to ₹ 288 crore in Q3 FY24. the return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 2.3% and 25.5%, respectively.

The bank’s total business grew by 38.3% YoY to ₹ 37,009 crore in Q3 FY24, as against ₹ 26,763 crore in Q3 FY23. The gross advances grew by 36.7% YoY to ₹ 17,153 crore in Q3 FY24, as against ₹ 12,544 crore in Q3 FY23. The advances under management (AUM) for the quarter stood at ₹ 18,149 crore, up by 35.9% YoY. Of the AUM, micro loan and other contributed 72%, while retail loans accounted for 28%. The disbursements during Q3 FY24 grew by 10.6% to ₹ 3,893 crore, as against ₹ 3,521 crore in Q3 FY23.

The bank’s total deposits grew by 41.0% YoY to reach ₹ 18,860 crore in Q3 FY24, compared to ₹ 13,412 crore in Q3 FY23. The current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased by 20.3% YoY to ₹ 3,562 crore, compared to ₹ 2,960 crore in Q3 FY23. The CASA ratio stood at 18.9%.

The bank’s asset quality improved in Q3 FY24, as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.2%, as compared to 7.2% in Q3 FY23. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 2.2% of the advances in Q3 FY24. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 59.5%. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was 21.0%, and the Tier I ratio was 18.9%, as at the end of December 2023.