Lumon agrees to acquire Fiscal FX

Foreign exchange and currency risk management Lumon Corporate has agreed to acquire the business and assets of Fiscal FX, marking a major milestone for Lumon as it continues to expand its breadth and quality of service.

Fiscal FX represents the seventh acquisition by Pollen Street Capital-backed Lumon since 2018. The acquisition is expected to be completed later this spring and will help accelerate growth in Lumon’s corporate division both internationally and in the UK.

Vic Darvey, CEO of Lumon, says: “Acquiring Fiscal FX marks another significant step forward as we continue to expand Lumon’s global footprint; uniting expertise, enhancing our capabilities and ultimately, delivering more value to our clients.”

Fiscal FX, a London-based foreign exchange and international payments specialist, has built an exceptional reputation since it’s foundation in 2019, particularly focusing on SMEs and owner-managed businesses.

Over the past six years, Fiscal FX has seen consistent, organic growth, developing a loyal client base of more than 600 corporate accounts across the globe. The company has handled almost £1 billion worth of transactions since it’s inception thanks to outstanding client retention and reliable, recurring revenue.

Archie Scarborough, CEO of Fiscal FX, says: “Joining Lumon is a hugely exciting step for our team and our clients. We’ve built something special over the past six years – a business that genuinely puts its clients first – and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. Lumon shares those values, and I’m looking forward to what we can build together.”