KOKKAM: Savoring South Indian Excellence in Every Bite, Now in Lucknow

Lucknow, February 6th,2024 – Kokkam, an unparalleled epicurean haven, joyously opens its doors in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow—the city of Nawabs. Setting a new pinnacle for gastronomic excellence, the brand introduces the vibrant flavours of South India, delivering a crisp and refined South Indian luxury dining experience. Step into a South Indian gastronomic adventure as this culinary masterpiece beckons everyone to relish the delights of the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

At Kokkam, the menu orchestrates a symphony of flavors, offering an all-encompassing diningexperience that satisfies every craving with finesse and delight. Each offering is a testament to perfection, inviting you to indulge in a delightful journey of flavors. The culinary journey at Kokkam begins with a soulful meal, revel the flavors of various dosas, including the famous Mysore masala dosa, Chicken Chettinad dosa and Telangana Ghee Karam Dosa, amidst an amalgamation of aromas featuring soulful Andhra curries, Mangalorean Ghee Roast delicacies, delectable Malabar curries, famous Karnataka Pulao, Kothu Parotta meals and more. Innovative creations, such as the Bangala Kodi Chips and the Bhimavaram Prawn Masala, pay homage to Andhra Pradesh’s diverse culinary heritage.

Alongside, Kokkam will soon unveil a range of idli options, including flavorful Ghee Podi Idli and traditional Thatte Idli, alongside exotic vadas and uttapams. This innovative menu expansion, showcasing the diverse culinary heritage of India, promises to delight food enthusiasts in Lucknow and across the country. Indulge in the wholesome Chicken Chettinadu, a flavor-rich dish from Tamil Nadu, harmoniously blending fennel, black pepper, coriander, and spices. These dishes go beyond mere dining experience; they celebrate cultural narratives, regional diversity, and culinary mastery. Enjoy these culinary delights alongside the famous South Indian filter coffee to complement your dining experience. Kokkam emerges as a distinctive destination for those seeking an authentic and unforgettable dining experience in the vibrant city of Nawabs.

Explore the captivating interiors of Kokkam’s 2700 sq. ft. space, where this architectural gem blends contemporary design seamlessly with classic Southern influences. The earthy tones transport you to the inviting beaches of South India, setting the stage for a unique dining experience. Here, Dravidian marvels complement and compete with the grandeur of Mughal, Persian, and Awadhi aesthetics. The space is not just a restaurant; it’s an invitation to explore vibrant cuisines against a backdrop of warm traditions. It’s where each visit becomes a celebration of culture, colour, and culinary richness. Welcome to Kokkam, where every detail narrates a tale of style and flavour from the south.

The ambience of the establishment significantly influences the dining encounter, going beyond a mere setting. Kokkam invites enthusiasts, food connoisseurs, and those who appreciate culinary creativity to savour a unique Southern feast, promising an extraordinary dining experience.

With its pioneering culinary offerings, Kokkam stands out as a trailblazer in Lucknow’s dynamic dining scene, inviting guests to experience something unique and unconventional. Its meticulously designed cuisine, architectural appeal, and commitment to preserving the authentic essence of South Indian tastes all combine to create an unparalleled blend of traditional methods and contemporary creativity.

Kokkam’s commitment to Lucknow goes beyond exquisite cuisine, as it invests in the city’s community by offering employment opportunities and contributing to the preservation of its cultural legacy. Kokkam envisions itself as a cultural celebration where every meal tells a unique story of heritage and competence, rather than just a place to eat.