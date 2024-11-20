Experts List Benefits of Dressing Up While Working From Home

Why It’s Time To Ditch The PJs: The Surprising Benefits Of Getting Dressed For Your Home Office

Experts reveal why you should get dressed for work, even if you work from home

While certain people might treat working from home like an endless pajama party, let’s face it: staying in your cozy sweats all day can quickly blur the line between ‘crushing deadlines’ and ‘crushing snacks on the couch.’

“Getting dressed for work, even when your commute is just a stroll to the kitchen, can totally change your game,” say the experts behind Serpple, a comprehensive SEO tool designed to provide in-depth insights.

So, ditch the onesie and PJ pants, and let Serpple explain how getting into ‘real’ clothes can make you feel more confident and focused when working from home.

1. Energy Levels: PJs Are A Nap’s Best Friend

Let’s face it—PJs are an open invitation to yawn your way through the day. “Your brain associates the clothes you wear to sleep with bedtime, making it harder to stay alert and motivated,” says Serpple.

Swap the PJs for something fresh, and it’s like you’ve had an extra shot of espresso. Getting dressed is an energy booster—it tells your brain, “It’s go-time, not snooze-time!”

2. Pajama Psychology: Are You Working Or Lounging?

Ever tried writing an email while wrapped in your favorite blanket? It doesn’t exactly encourage productivity!

“PJs, sweatpants, blankets, and lounging on the couch all signal relaxation and sleep, not getting stuff done,” says Serpple. “By putting on real clothes, you’re sending a clear message to your brain: This isn’t Netflix o’clock, we’re in work mode.”

3. Confidence In The Clothes, Confidence In The Work

Whether it’s a sharp blazer or just a clean, put-together look, dressing the part can seriously boost your confidence. And guess what? Confidence is contagious—it spills over into your emails, meetings, and even that spreadsheet you’ve been dreading.

“Working from home doesn’t mean you have to ditch all the fun of fashion,” says Serpple. “Play with outfits that make you feel good! A bold sweater, funky socks, or even some statement earrings can add a little joy to your day and make you more confident.”

4. Boundaries, Baby: Dressing Draws The Line

One of the toughest parts of working from home is drawing the line between work life and home life. Going from lounge clothes to work clothes (and back again) acts like a switch, helping you mentally clock in and out.

“Dressing for work creates a physical and psychological boundary, so you’re less likely to blur the lines between ‘just one more email’ and ‘just one more episode,’” says Serpple.

5. Dressing For The Unexpected

Surprise! Your boss wants to hop on a video call in five minutes. You don’t want to have to panic-iron a shirt or try to angle the camera away from your PJ bottoms. Dressing for work means you’re always ready to show up—literally and figuratively. Plus, looking put-together can leave a great impression, even over Zoom.

A spokesperson for Serpple commented:

“One of the best things you can do to get into a productive mindset when working from home is to treat it like you’re heading into an actual office. Establishing a morning routine, like getting up at the same time every day, having your coffee, and putting on real clothes, acts as a mental cue that it’s time for your brain to get into work mode.

“By sticking to a routine, you’re not wasting precious mental energy deciding when to start work or whether to stay in your sweats. You’ve already done the hard part—you’ve shown up, ready to tackle the day. There’s something about feeling put-together, even if you’re just hopping on a Zoom call, that can set the tone for a productive, positive day.”