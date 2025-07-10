Farmley to host 2nd edition of Indian Healthy Snacking Summit at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, 10 July 2025: Following the success of its debut flagship edition, Farmley, India’s leading healthy snacking brand, is set to host the 2nd edition of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) on July 18, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Shri Chirag Paswan, Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries of India, will grace the occasion as Special Guest.

The summit will bring together a diverse group of over 2,000 participants, including policy-makers, investors, start-up founders, and leaders from across the food, wellness, and retail sectors. The event will also witness the unveiling of an all-encompassing industry report on pertinent trends shaping India’s healthy snacks market.

The evening will feature prominent voices shaping consumer and food innovation in India, including Revant Himatsingka aka FoodPharmer, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart, Arjun Vaidya, Founder, Dr. Vaidya’s and V3 Ventures, Dr. Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8. The summit will also see participation from the investment community, including firms such as L Catterton, DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore, and Insitor Partners, senior leaders from the retail, FMCG, and quick commerce sectors, as well as representatives from Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, Meesho, etc. These speakers will participate in various panel discussions, offering insights into investment trends, the future of food distribution, and emerging health-conscious consumption patterns.

The event will also provide a platform for over 200 emerging start-ups to showcase product innovations and bring together key stakeholders from across the food, retail, investment, and policy ecosystems.