CMAI Drives Surat’s Garment Ambitions with Landmark Conclave and Fashionova Show

Surat, July 10, 2025 – The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) successfully hosted a landmark Garment Conclave in Surat on July 5, 2025, at Avadh Utopia. This full-day event was strategically designed to explore and accelerate Surat’s potential as a major garment manufacturing hub, building on its strong textile foundation.

The event, organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) – Gujarat Regional Office and powered by the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), marked a milestone as the first National-level Conclave to be held in Surat. The Conclave unfolded across multiple engaging presentations and panel discussions covering topics such as brand building, artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing, sustainability, government policies, and MSME schemes, with participation from Senior officials from the Gujarat and Chhattisgarh governments and the United Nations.

The Conclave commenced with a crucial session focusing on the Gujarat Government’s New Textile Policy. Shri K.C. Sampat, MD, INDEXTB, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the industry. Subsequently, Shri Naresh Babuta, GM, SIDBI, highlighted the institution’s emphasis on the MSME sector, particularly the garment industry. Billmart also presented its bill discounting solutions, aiming to streamline working capital for Surat’s businesses.

A key highlight was the participation of top leaders from prominent apparel brands like Ashish Dixit, MD, ABFRL, Namit Shrivastava, Ethnics by Raymonds, Jitendra Chauhan, CMD, Jade Blue, Manohar Chatlani, Co-Owner, Soch, Santosh Katariya, MD, Peppermint, Madhukar Sharma, Pantaloons, and Deepak Ahuja, Westside who delivered insightful presentations. They showcased garments crafted from Surat fabrics and expressed a strong willingness to collaborate with and integrate Surat manufacturers into the ready-made garment sector. Acclaimed Fashion Designer Nivedita Saboo further inspired attendees by sharing her positive experiences working with Surat and highlighting the immense opportunities ahead.

The Conclave also addressed critical industry trends with dedicated sessions on Sustainability and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Representatives from the United Nations, Ms. Radhika Kaul Batra and Dr. Pankaj Kumar, contributed to the sustainability discussion, alongside Parvinder from GATS, sharing practical industry experiences. The AI session, presented by FYND, generated significant buzz and was highly interactive, demonstrating the industry’s keen interest in technological advancement.

Speaking at the conclave, Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI stated, “Surat is firmly establishing itself as a leading garmenting hub. Rising as an MMF powerhouse, Surat provides an integrated supply chain and well-developed trade infrastructure, uniquely positioned for significant growth. We are observing increased attention from global brands, a testament to Surat’s immense potential, particularly amidst instability in other garment-producing regions. This vital sector not only contributes significantly to the local economy through employment and revenue but also holds a collective vision to elevate our garment manufacturing to new global heights.” Naveen Sainani, Hon. Gen. Secretary & Chairman-ESG Committee, CMAI, expressed “For India’s domestic apparel industry, embracing sustainability is an urgent, strategic imperative, not just a global trend. As conscious consumers increasingly demand ethical choices, our industry must transform. CMAI has spearheaded this commitment through the SU.RE project, encouraging Indian manufacturers and brands to integrate sustainable practices, fostering a cleaner environment and a responsible fashion future for our nation.” Dr. Ajoy Bhattacharya, Chairman, Gujarat Regional Committee, stated “I am delighted at the tremendous response received by the Conclave from the Surat Industry. More than 450 attendees thoroughly appreciated the insights they received during the one-day Conclave, and express my sincere gratitude to the dedicated team of Mayur Golwala, Vishal Paheriwal, Vikas Agarwal, and Anupam Goyal for making this Conclave a huge success.”

Adding a vibrant dimension to the Conclave was “FASHIONOVA 2025,” a dynamic fashion show powered by the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT). Students of IDT showcased their creations, with a strong emphasis on sustainable fashion. A special sequence dedicated to “Operation Sindoor” further enhanced the show’s impact and message. IDT also provided comprehensive support in organizing the entire Conclave.

This event marks a significant milestone in Surat’s evolution, solidifying its position not just as a textile powerhouse, but as an emerging leader in India’s ready-made garment industry.