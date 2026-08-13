Fevicol MR Turns Every Fix Into a Superpower, As It Joins Forces With Disney’s Marvel for a Spider-Man Edition

Fevicol MR, Pidilite’s household name in art and craft adhesives, is stepping into pop culture with a collaboration with Disney, opening with Marvel’s Spider-Man this month, in a campaign conceived and executed by Schbang. Built around the line “Fevicol ki Power ko banao apni Superpower,” the collaboration reframes Fevicol MR’s core promise, the everyday act of sticking, building and creating, as a kind of superpower in its own right: one that every child, and the parent handing them the bottle, already has.

At the centre of the launch is a new hero film that moves between two worlds, one imagined, one real. It opens with a young Spider-Man fan web-slinging through his own make-believe city, using his web to pull his mask toward him with ease. But when he aims it at a bottle of Fevicol MR, the bottle doesn’t budge, instead, he’s the one pulled toward it. The film snaps back into the real world, where his mother reminds him about an unfinished school project.

The reveal: every kid has a superpower, and it isn’t the costume or the web, it’s his own creativity and the Fevicol MR in his hand. He goes on to build an entire

Spider-Man inspired city with it, turning a homework deadline into an act of imagination.

The collaboration shows up across India through outdoor, retail and experiential touchpoints. Striking billboards, including a large-format execution at Marol Naka in Mumbai, split the frame between two worlds, Spider-Man swinging down one side of the city skyline and the Fevicol MR bottle standing tall on the other, with the line “Pakde Rahega, Chhodega Nahi.” At Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, a craft table activation invited kids to build with Fevicol MR, with rewards for their creations.

The collaboration also plays out in cinemas and at point of sale through glass branding at retail counters, alongside limited edition Fevicol MR packs carrying

Spider-Man artwork. Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “At Fevicol MR, we are constantly looking for ways to connect with and engage our young consumers. Pop culture today plays a significant role in shaping newer generations, and we are tapping into that energy to create memorable experiences for our audience. And who better than Spider-Man? Through this collaboration, we aim to build a stronger emotional connection with young fans while continuing to deliver the trusted product performance that consumers have come to expect from Fevicol MR.”

Puru Agrawal, Creative Director, Schbang, said, “Spider-Man’s power comes from what he builds with his own hands, from his suit to his web shooters, and as

they say, with great power comes great responsibility. Fevicol MR has always played that same role for kids, quietly powering everything they build, fix and

create, the same bottle that gives shape to a child’s imagination today shaping how they’ll create tomorrow. That overlap is what shaped our strategy: instead of

placing Fevicol MR next to Spider-Man, we let the film show a child discovering that the creativity Spider-Man is built on is the same creativity Fevicol MR has always stood for. The collaboration works because the two ideas were never that far apart to begin with.”