FOB work begins at Wakad Metro Station, set to enhance access to Pune Metro Line 3

Pune, June 30: Construction of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) integrated with Wakad Metro Station has commenced and is expected to be completed by the end of June, providing a major boost to pedestrian connectivity ahead of the launch of Pune Metro Line 3.

The bridge, being developed as part of the Metro infrastructure, will provide a safe crossing facility across the busy Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway and improve access to Wakad Metro Station, one of the key stations on the 23.3-km Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar corridor.

Located at one of western Pune’s busiest transit nodes, Wakad witnesses heavy movement of intercity buses, shared taxis, private vehicles and daily commuters travelling between Pune, Mumbai and the Hinjewadi IT hub. Metro officials said the FOB is designed to address long-standing pedestrian safety concerns while improving connectivity to the upcoming Metro station.

Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar corridor, is an approximately 23-km elevated metro line connecting the city’s key IT hub in Hinjewadi with prominent urban centres. The corridor will comprise 23 stations, improving connectivity across major residential, commercial, and institutional zones. Key stations include Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, Baner, University Circle, and Shivajinagar. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to ease congestion and improve public transport access across Pune’s western corridor. With trial runs across the entire 23-km corridor currently in full swing, and the first phase comprising 12 stations expected to be operationalised in a few weeks. Pune metro Line 3 is being developed by, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) a special purpose vehicle which is a joint venture of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. The project to be implemented on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis under the Central Government’s New Metro Rail Policy, 2017 and has been undertaken on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

For years, pedestrians have had to navigate high-speed traffic on the highway to cross between the two sides of Wakad. Once operational, the FOB will allow commuters, residents and visitors to access the station safely without having to negotiate traffic at road level.

However, officials say the station’s role extends far beyond serving as a Metro stop.

Wakad Metro Station has been planned as a multimodal transit hub where Metro services will integrate with buses, taxis, shuttle services and other last-mile connectivity options. Dedicated service lanes and designated pickup and drop-off areas have been incorporated into the station design to facilitate seamless transfers between different modes of transport.

To strengthen last-mile connectivity, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) has partnered with Svida Mobility Pvt. Ltd. to operate shuttle services connecting the station with Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Hinjewadi Phase-I. The services are expected to benefit thousands of IT professionals travelling daily to Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park.

Discussions are also underway with transport service providers for additional feeder connectivity from the station. In addition, PITCMRL has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mumbai-Pune Taxi Owners Association to facilitate shared taxi services, enabling commuters to continue their journey towards Mumbai directly from the station precinct.

According to project officials, the station has been designed to function as a mobility gateway rather than merely a transit stop. Future plans include facilities such as cycle-sharing services, electric vehicle charging stations and commuter parking, aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport.