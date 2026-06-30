From Cannes to the House of Lords: Jaya Misra’s Global Fashion Journey Earns Prestigious Recognition

London, June 30: Renowned celebrity fashion designer Jaya Misra, Founder and Creative Director of JAYA MISRA INDIA, was honoured at the prestigious 3rd Edition of the Bengal British Icon Awards held at the historic House of Lords, British Parliament, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the world of fashion and her role in championing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

Hosted by Baroness Uddin the event celebrated distinguished achievers from across the global South Asian diaspora whose work has created a lasting impact across industries and communities.

The recognition comes at a defining moment in Jaya Misra’s illustrious two-decade-long career, following her recent debut at the Cannes International Red Carpet 2026. Representing Indian couture on one of the world’s most celebrated global platforms, Jaya captivated audiences with her contemporary interpretation of the saree, showcasing the richness of Indian heritage through intricate craftsmanship, pearls and refined couture detailing.

Over the years, Jaya Misra has showcased her creations at leading international fashion destinations including Milan, New York, Dubai, Vancouver, Tokyo and Belgrade, earning widespread acclaim for seamlessly blending traditional Indian artistry with contemporary luxury fashion. Through her work, she continues to elevate Indian design and craftsmanship on the global fashion map.