Bengaluru, 30th May 2024: In a First in Karnataka, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 75-year-old patient from Mizoram, with TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) using the latest and most advanced Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra Valve. Under the care and supervision of Dr. Srinivas Prasad BV, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, the procedure was completed in mere 45 minutes.

Mr. Vanlalzaunga, who has a history of spinal surgery, was diagnosed with Aortic Valve Stenosis (occurs when the aortic valve narrows and blood cannot flow normally) in 2011. Battling with the heart condition, he visited numerous hospitals and received medical management, however, could not find a permanent solution. His condition worsened, leaving him wheelchair-bound. Seeking a lasting remedy, his family turned to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, where he was advised to undergo TAVR—a minimally invasive procedure used to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly.