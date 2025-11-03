FPT Signs Partnership with LAPI ITB and Digital Utama Lestari,

HANOI, Vietnam, November 03, 2025 — Global technology corporation FPT has entered a strategic partnership with LAPI ITB, a consulting and professional services provider owned by Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), and digital transformation consulting firm Digital Utama Lestari (DUL) to jointly accelerate Indonesia’s National Digital Transformation agenda for a competitive digital economy through joint innovation, technology development, and large-scale modernization initiatives across key sectors. The collaboration is expected to unlock up to USD 100 million in total revenue over five years.

Leveraging FPT’s global technology capabilities, LAPI’s academic and research excellence, and DUL’s local market expertise, the partnership will co-develop scalable digital platforms, modernize key public systems, and drive the adoption of advanced technologies to support Indonesia’s transition toward an innovation-centered economy. This includes the development of national digital platforms for cooperative and government services, the modernization of taxation and public finance systems, and the advancement of smart tourism and regional digitalization.

The collaboration also extends to emerging domains such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, high-performance computing (HPC), and semiconductors, alongside digitalization initiatives in critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, energy, smart cities, and financial services. A core focus also lies in talent development through training programs, certification schemes, and joint research facilities with leading academic institutions.

FPT also plans to open a new office in Bandung, Indonesia’s third-largest city, joining forces with LAPI to drive forward technology training and innovation in the region. Together, these efforts aim to strengthen national digital infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and cultivate a workforce ready for Indonesia’s digital future.

“Vietnam is entering a new era of economic transformation, driven by innovation, private enterprise, and regional collaboration. As we move toward a self-reliant ASEAN, Vietnam and Indonesia stand ready to co-lead a borderless, technology-powered economy where cross-border commerce unlocks unprecedented growth for our region. FPT remains committed to accelerating national modernization, enhancing public services, and creating new growth opportunities for businesses and communities, in alignment with Indonesia’s long-term vision,” said Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Founder and Chairman.

“FPT has shown a strong commitment to advancing Indonesia’s digital transformation through innovative solutions in AI, data analytics, and automation. In partnership with PT LAPI ITB—the national anchor for standards, innovation, and digital compliance—the collaboration bridges global technology expertise with academic-driven innovation to accelerate large-scale digital programs across strategic sectors. As the institutional backbone of Indonesia’s research and technology ecosystem, PT LAPI ITB provides international-standard consulting services, develops globally minded human resources, and delivers appropriate technologies that empower regional economies. Together, FPT and PT LAPI ITB aim to drive sustainable, research-based digital transformation in support of Indonesia’s journey toward a smart and inclusive future,” said Yusmar Anggadinata, President Director of PT LAPI ITB.

“As the Program Management Office and local transformation partner, Digital Utama Lestari is proud to play a pivotal role in bridging global innovation with national implementation. Together with FPT and LAPI ITB, we aim to translate Indonesia’s digital transformation roadmap into tangible impact—accelerating modernization, empowering institutions, and creating measurable value across regions and sectors,” said Dr. Ryan, Managing Director of PT Digital Utama Lestari.

FPT entered the Indonesian market in 2017 and has since become a trusted technology partner with top Indonesian enterprises across energy, banking and finance, and telecommunications, backed by a workforce of over 200 technology experts. In 2025, the company signed a $67 million USD agreement with KMP Aryadhana and an AI partnership with Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, as well as partnering with Ministry of National Development Planning of the Republic of Indonesia (Bappenas) to support the country’s Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, which identifies AI as a key driver of future economic growth.