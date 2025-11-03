Kia India Achieves its Strongest Sales Month Since Market Entry; Records 30percent Y-o-Y Growth with 29,556 units in October 2025

Mumbai, India, 03rd November 2025: Announcing a historic milestone, Kia India achieved its best-ever monthly sales performance in October 2025 with 29,556 units since entering the Indian market.

With a robust 30% year-on-year increase over the 22,735 units sold in October 2024 marking an unprecedented sales milestone, this achievement underscores Kia’s strong and sustained momentum in India’s competitive automotive landscape.

Kia India’s strong performance is led by the Sonet, which registered its highest sale of 12,745 units, emerging as the key contributor to the brand’s overall milestone. Following the trend, the recently launched Carens Clavis as well as Carens Clavis EV further accelerated the company’s growth with a record combined 8,779 units. The Seltos, Kia’s flagship SUV, continued to witness robust demand with 7,130 units, reaffirming its enduring popularity among Indian customers.

The Carens Clavis EV, Kia’s first made-in-India 7-seater mass-premium EV, has particularly stood out as a promising entrant in the EV space, receiving an encouraging response from customers and underscoring Kia’s growing strength in sustainable mobility.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India’s journey. This is a testament of the trust of millions of customers who believe in Kia’s promise of innovation and progress. Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs. The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering vehicles that combine technology, safety, and style for a progressive driving experience.”

With this record-breaking performance, Kia India has not only surpassed all previous sales benchmarks but also reinforced its position as one of the most trusted and fastest-growing automobile brands in the country. The company’s success is fueled by robust demand across Kia’s entire product range.

Kia India has reported a strong Year-to-Date (YTD) growth of around 10%, with 236,138 units sold in 2025 so far, as against 2,15,443 units during the same period last year. The impressive performance reflects the strong consumer preference for Kia’s well-rounded and segment-performing products, supported by the recent GST reforms that improved affordability and the festive season, which further boosted buying sentiment.

Kia India’s steady growth reflects its focus on customer-centric innovation, driven by advanced technology and a superior ownership experience. It is supported by localized production and continued investments in network expansion across Tier 2 and 3 markets, digitalization, and India-focused products.