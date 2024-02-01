From glides to goals: Day 4 at Delhi SFA Championships witnesses sporting brilliance

New Delhi, February 1st, 2024: Day 4 of the SFA Championships in Delhi witnessed a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship in multi-sports. Skating kicked off for U-7 to U-17 girls and boys, in both inline and quad categories, at the esteemed GR International School. Simultaneously, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium saw Football, Basketball, Tennis, and Kho-Kho competitions, showcasing the dedication and competitive spirit of the participating athletes.

Krish Yadav, a talented young athlete, proudly representing the U-16 Basketball team of Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura, Burari shared, “I commit an hour every morning to practice at the stadium, drawing inspiration from watching my seniors play. Achieving third place in my district and competing in the U-14 Nationals in Chhattisgarh, where I secured another third place, fuelled my motivation. Today, our team clinched a victory with a commanding score of 38-4 at the SFA Championships. Participating in the SFA Championships has been an enriching experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to compete on this platform”.

In the skating arena, athletes exhibited remarkable agility and determination as they glided through the challenging courses, leaving spectators in awe. Action-packed football matches for U-12 to U-18 boys, demonstrated strategic gameplay and fierce competition. Simultaneously, Basketball courts buzzed with excitement as U-14 to U-18 boys and girls showcased their basketball prowess. Spectators were treated to intense matches filled with fast-paced dribbles, accurate shots, and impressive defensive plays. Tennis quarterfinals for U-10 to U-18 boys saw thrilling rallies and impressive serves.

The finals for U-14 boys and girls in Kho-Kho concluded with exhilarating matches where participants showcased agility, speed, and teamwork.

Results for Day 4

Sport Category Winner name – Athlete & School 1st Runners up 2nd Runners up Scoreboard of the 1st Place winners or matches Tennis Girls U- 18 Aditri Shree Dwivedi, Delhi Public School , R.K Puram, New Delhi Anika Chadda, DLF Public School Vanishree Mittal, Pathways World School Gurugram Girls U-16 Avika Yadav, Dav Public School Sec -14 ,Gurugram Ridhhi Khanna, Pathways World School , Gurugram Reva Rana,Central Academy International School Girls U-12 Ruhani Kaur, Delhi Public School RK Puram Sadhya Kapoor, Dlf Public School Nihika Sharma, Delhi Public School Girls U- 14 Omisha Verma, Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad Vasundra Jitika Thapar, Dlf Public School Girls U- 10 Prisha Malhan, Prudence School 16B,Dwarka Aadya Verma, Bosco Public School Paschim Vihar Kho-Kho Boys U-18 Noida Educational Academy Manava Bhawna Public School Nathupura Manava Bhawna Public School Nathupura Girls U-18 Noida Educational Academy Manava Bhawna Public School Nathupura Boys U-14 Manava Bhawna Public School Nathupura Basketball Boys U-11 Shiv Nadar School Faridabad Manava Bhawna Public School Nathupura Football Girls U-18 Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar GD Goenka Public School, Model Town 2-1 Girls U-16 Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram DLF Public School 3-0 Skating Boys, U-7, 200m Quads Shaurya Singh, HSV Global School, Sector 46 G Mihit Garg, Lancer Convent, Prashant vihar 43.5 Boys, U-9, 200m InLine Krishiv Katyal, Bal Bharti School Jasnadar Singh, Indraprastha World School Aaryan Shah, GD Goenka School 31.73 Girls, U-9, 200m InLine Aadya Dogra, The khaitan School Noida Amaira Yadav, GD Goenka School Aneeksha Shandilya, Indraprastha World School 28.4 Boys, U-9, 500m InLine Prashiv Rawal, GD Goenka Public School, Paschim vihar Krishiv Katyal, Bal Bharti School Aaryan Shah Ryan International School Noida 01:13:63 Girls, U-9, 500m InLine Aadya Dogra, The Khaitan School, Noida Ayat Khan, Shri Ram Global School Greater Noida West Avika Mishra, Gaurs International School, Noida Extension 1:09:40 Boys, U-9, 200m Quads Anay Chopra, Indraprastha world school Viraaj Luthra, Indraprastha world school Ranvit Suri, Ramagya School, Noida 29 Girls, U-9, 200m Quads Eshanshi Asthana, St.Johns School, Greater noida Aashi Fogla, Gaurs International School Prisha Goel, Shri ram Global School 32.1 Boys, U-11 200m Inline Aanav Gupta, Indraprastha world school, A-2 Pashchim Vihar Pranav Joshi, The Manthan School Greater Noida West Aarvik chahal, Shri Ram Global School, 9A, Gurugram 31.08 Girls, U-11 200m Inline Kavya Gupta, Indraprastha world school, A-2 Pashchim Vihar Aadya Verma Bosco Public school, Paschim Vihar, New Dehi Anaya Gandhi Sadhu Vaswani International School For Girls, Shanti Niketan 26.31

Looking ahead to Day 5, the stage will be set for badminton, carrom, and table tennis, promising thrilling encounters and skillful performances. Football action will provide updates on ongoing matches, building anticipation for the upcoming finals. The day will culminate with the highly anticipated finals for basketball and tennis, promising a fitting end to another day of intense sports competition.