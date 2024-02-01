Sonio Announces Implementation by Pediatrix MFM Practice

New York, New York (February 1, 2024) – Sonio announced that Pediatrix Medical Group, the U.S.’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, has deployed Sonio, a cloud-based, AI-powered prenatal care reporting and image management solution. This new technology is intended to simplify and streamline ultrasound workflow, while enhancing quality assurance and clinical outcomes, resulting in an improved experience for both patients and providers.

“We are excited to work with Sonio,” said Dr. Alan Fishman, Pediatrix Specialty Medical Officer for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM). “Pediatrix has long been committed to accelerating health care innovation. We’re proud to be the first MFM practice in the United States to implement Sonio’s fully integrated solution.”

Sonio’s AI-enhanced reporting solution addresses workflow challenges by integrating disparate process steps into one end-to-end platform. Its secure cloud platform enables seamless integration with electronic health records (EHR), billing systems and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), while providing AI-enabled viewing and reporting. Pediatrix has initially implemented Sonio’s platform in their San Jose, CA, MFM practice.

Sonio adds tremendous value with its system-wide, enterprise approach. The solution addresses efficiency challenges in prenatal ultrasound by blending workflow and clinical outcomes in the same integrated solution to avoid multiplying tools.

“We are thrilled to be working with Pediatrix. Both our organizations highly value innovation, clinical excellence and teamwork. Bringing cloud-based, AI-powered reporting to Pediatrix is an amazing first step in realizing Sonio’s goals of entering the American market and improving the lives of millions of parents and children, as well as thousands of sonographers, MFM specialists and clinical IT teams,” said Cécile Brosset, Co-Founder and CEO of Sonio.

As a company, Sonio’s goal is to support practitioners around the globe in prenatal screenings and diagnosis by ensuring the completeness of their examination with increased accuracy. Sonio Detect, the FDA-cleared AI medical device powering the full platform, enables healthcare professionals to raise the bar on quality control of ultrasound exams while ensuring improved efficiency overall. In real-time, it automatically detects and views anatomical structures within supported views and verifies the quality criteria of the supported views.