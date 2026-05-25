Science Olympiad Foundation Celebrates 28 Years of Academic Excellence with Grand Felicitation of Olympiad Champions

New Delhi , MAY 25 : The Science Olympiad Foundation organized a grand felicitation ceremony at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, to honour international winning students, teachers and principals of the Olympiad examinations. The event marked a major milestone in SOF’s 28-year journey of promoting academic excellence and competitive learning.

More than 100 international rank holders securing Rank 1, 2 and 3 were felicitated with cash prizes, gold, silver and bronze medals, along with Certificates of Outstanding Excellence. Dedicated teachers and principals from the 72 participating countries were also honoured with trophies and citations for their invaluable guidance and contribution to students’ success.

Justice Sh. Vijay Bishnoi inaugurated the Science Olympiad Foundation award ceremony with the ceremonial lamp lighting and congratulated the award-winning students. Praising SOF’s contribution across 72 countries, he said Olympiads are not merely about winning medals but about nurturing curiosity, confidence, and critical thinking among students worldwide. He emphasized that children should not be compelled to choose only the science stream, as every subject today offers promising career opportunities. Justice Bishnoi also highlighted the importance of responsible technology use, human values, and learning from failures, while appreciating teachers and parents for shaping young minds and future leaders.

The event was also graced by distinguished guests including Prof. Y S Rajan, Former Chairman of NIT Manipur and former Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor at ISRO, Sh. Himanshu Gupta (IAS), Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education and Dr. Praveen Gupta, Chairman – Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine.

The grand ceremony witnessed the presence of over 600 attendees, including parents, educators and young achievers, all coming together to celebrate academic excellence and extraordinary accomplishments.

SOF Founder Director Mr. Mahabir Singh proudly shared that during the 2025-26 academic year, over 99,499 schools from 4,000 cities across 72 countries participated in SOF’s eight Olympiad examinations, with millions of students taking part. A total of over INR 24 crores was spent on awards and recognition; not just for toppers, but for millions of participating students, teachers, and principals at every level.

Beyond competitive examinations, SOF continues to champion social responsibility through several impactful initiatives like

1.The Girl Child Scholarship Scheme (GCSS) provides annual scholarships to 300 meritorious girls from economically weaker sections.

2.Defence Services Academic excellenceScholarship (DSAS) support 260 students from Defence Services’ families through dedicated scholarships.

3.The Academic Excellence Scholarship (AES) recognizes all-round academic brilliance among 260 students across 72 countries.

This year, SOF also introduced Hall of Fame awards to honour Schools, Principals, teachers and students for their long-standing association with SOF Olympiads.

Each participating student’s performance is analyzed, and school, city, state and international ranks are awarded to help students understand their preparedness and readiness for competition. Each student receives a Performance Analysis Report detailing their academic strengths and weaknesses, comparative performance analysis versus other students, and past years’ performance analysis.

SOF conducts the following Eight Olympiad exams:

·SOF – International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO)

·SOF – International Science Olympiad (ISO) (formerly SOF National Science Olympiad – NSO)

·SOF – International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO)

·SOF – International English Olympiad (IEO)

·SOF – International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO)

·SOF – International Commerce Olympiad (ICO)

·SOF – International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO)

·SOF – International Hindi Olympiad (IHO)

Registrations for the 2026-27 academic year are now open. Schools can reach out to SOF for prospectus and begin enrolling students today.