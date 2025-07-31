Get Ready for Mumbai’s biggest Maggie & Momo Festival 2025

Mumbai, 31st July 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, the city’s premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is gearing up to turn up the flavour this Friendship Day weekend with the launch of the Maggie & Momo Festival. This unique culinary celebration is a collaboration between Phoenix Malls and Curly Tales, with the first edition taking place at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. Future editions are planned for Indore, Pune, and more. Led by renowned food and travel creator Kamiya Jani, the festival offers a perfect blend of fun, food, and friendship. The event will also feature appearances by popular celebrities, adding an extra buzz to the vibrant festivities.

Set within Dublin Square, Mumbai’s premier indoor venue, the space will be transformed into an immersive Maggie & Momo wonderland. Guests can look forward to more than 20 dedicated Maggie and Momo counters, showcasing an extensive range of delicious Maggie and momo preparations. The festival will also offer engaging activities including fun games, dance, music, and interactive workshops. Food enthusiasts can indulge in unique offerings from well-known partners such as Dumpling Khang, The Momo Factory, Crazy Noodles, Bakingo, Atsui Ramen, and more. The festival promises an all-day vibrant atmosphere filled with delectable food, entertainment, and memorable experiences — with exciting celebrity appearances adding extra sparkle to the weekend celebrations.

Event Details