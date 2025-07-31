Spice Grill Flame (SGF) India Restaurants Expands Its Footprint with Three New Outlets in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, 31st July 2025: Spice Grill Flame (SGF) India, one of India’s fastest-growing vegetarian QSR chains, has announced the launch of three new outlets in Greenfield (Faridabad), Bakhtawarpur, and Ramesh Nagar. With this expansion, SGF strengthens its presence in the Delhi-NCR region as it continues to scale its operations across India and beyond.

It was founded in 2012 by Kewal Ahuja with an initial investment of just INR 3 lakhs and began its journey with a single outlet in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Over the past decade, it has grown to operate 75+ outlets across 20+ cities at strategically located high-street areas to ensure maximum visibility.

“From a single outlet in Ashok Vihar to now serving across 20 cities, SGF has always believed in scaling with purpose,” said Kewal Ahuja, Founder of SGF India. “Our business model is built on three core principles: quality, customer service, and brand consistency, which continue to guide every expansion and innovation.”

SGF’s aggressive yet sustainable growth plan includes doubling its outlet count over the next year and tapping into global markets with a new line of packaged food products. The brand aims to clock a turnover of INR 23–24 crores in FY25, along with targeting a 10% growth in the current fiscal year.

By offering a variety of vegetarian delicacies with consistent taste, efficient service, and franchise-friendly operations, SGF continues to be a preferred QSR choice for modern Indian consumers and food entrepreneurs alike.