Group Mangalam Launches NEAT Every day, Bringing Ancient Wellness into the Modern Everyday

India, June 5: Drawing on more than eight decades of expertise across agriculture, edible oils, manufacturing, and global trade, Group Mangalam has announced the launch of ‘NEAT Everyday,’ its personal care venture dedicated to bringing ancient wellness into the modern everyday. Marking the Group’s entry into India’s fast-growing nutraceuticals and wellness sector, the brand has simultaneously opened five retail outlets across Ahmedabad and thereby strengthening its retail presence.

As beauty, wellness, and preventive healthcare become increasingly integrated into everyday lifestyles, consumers are seeking products that are natural, transparent, and backed by clear benefits. India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to reach USD 34 billion by 2028, driven by growing awareness around self-care, ingredient-conscious choices, and holistic well-being. At the same time, rising demand for preventive healthcare, nutrition, and immunity-focused solutions is accelerating growth, creating opportunities for brands that combine trust, efficacy, and impact.

Built on the philosophy of “Passed Down with Purpose, Delivered with Love,” NEAT Everyday brings generations of wellness wisdom into contemporary routines. Guided by its pillars of Natural Ingredients, Cold-Pressed Purity, Time-Honoured Traditions, and Made for You, the brand seeks to bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern consumer needs, offering products that are authentic, effective, and convenient.

Leveraging progressive processing methods and quality ingredients, the brand delivers wholesome solutions for consumers seeking healthier and more mindful choices. Its portfolio comprises more than 30 carefully formulated wellness and personal care products that are 100% vegan, gluten-free, paraben- free, and crafted using natural ingredients. The range spans five wellness pillars, including oils, soft gels and capsules, ghee capsules, moisture and mist products, and gummies, designed to support everyday well-being through convenient, clean-label solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman & Executive Director, Group Mangalam, said,

“Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking transparency, quality, and products that support their overall well-being. With NEAT Everyday, our vision is to bring together the best of traditional wellness wisdom and current lifestyles through thoughtfully designed products. Backed by Group Mangalam’s legacy of trust and excellence, we are committed to making trusted solutions more accessible. As we look ahead, we see immense potential in India’s growing wellness landscape.”

Honey Mangal and Tanisha Mangal, Promoter Group, Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited, (Parent Company of NEAT Everyday), added,

“We believe wellness should be simple, honest, and accessible. Our stores are designed to be more than retail spaces; they are experiential discovery centres where consumers can engage with products, understand their benefits, and make informed choices. Through our retail and digital platforms, we aim to create meaningful experiences that bring together quality, sincerity, and convenience, helping consumers embrace healthier habits through trusted products designed for everyday well-being.”

Rooted in Beawar, Rajasthan, Mangalam has grown from a single office in western India into a diversified global enterprise with offices in India and Singapore and exports spanning multiple international markets. Supported by an omnichannel model spanning retail and e-commerce, NEAT Everyday plans to expand across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities through experiential retail formats and a steady pipeline of new products. With this, they have embarked on a new chapter, opening doors to timeless wellness while staying true to their vision of crafting a better tomorrow.