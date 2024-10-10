Hafele’s Elegans Shower Cubicle

Shower cubicles offer a practical and stylish solution for contemporary bathrooms, providing a dedicated showering area that separates the dry area from the wet area. Beyond their functionality, modern shower cubicles enhance the aesthetics of your space, elevating your daily routine.

Hafele’s new Elegans shower cubicle fittings stand out from the crowd by offering a shower cubicle that is robust and stands the test of time. Made up of high-quality Brass and Stainless Steel 304, these fittings ensure your cubicle maintains its pristine elegance, while reinforcing confidence with every operation. Designed with scalability in mind, the Elegans Shower Cubicle Fittings offer a shower cubicle solution with widths of up to 3,000 mm.

Available in the 6 versatile finishes of Black Matt, Rose Gold, Brushed Nickel, Chrome Polished, Stainless Steel Matt and Stainless Steel Polished, this shower cubicle effortlessly blends with various interior styles, creating a harmonious and inviting space.