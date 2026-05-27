Haier Retains Top IoT Ecosystem Brand Ranking for 8th Year

India, May 27 : Haier, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 17 consecutive years, has been recognized once again in the newly released Kantar BrandZ 2026 Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Haier stands as the world’s only IoT ecosystem brand, with its global position rising to 53rd place.

Despite economic volatility, the total value of the world’s top 100 brands rose 22% year-on-year to USD 13.1 trillion in 2026. Since debuting on the list in 2019, Haier has steadily climbed from 89th to 53rd place globally, with its brand value reaching USD 52.949 billion, demonstrating the resilience and long-term value of the ecosystem brand model.

Kantar BrandZ, noted that Haier has transformed from a single home appliance manufacturer into a diversified enterprise spanning six industrial ecosystems, with clear progress in its ecosystem brand strategy. By combining supply chain strength with cultural adaptability, Haier delivers product value while bridging global markets through cultural integration and emotional connection, offering an excellent model for building world-class brands.

This milestone reinforces the commitment to deepening the ecosystem strategy, driving human-centric innovation, and creating sustainable value on a global scale.

Currently, Haier serves over 130 million registered users globally, with millions actively relying on the Haier smart home platform to manage their daily routines. In India, this ecosystem continues to expand, aligning with the country’s rapidly growing demand for connected and intelligent home solutions.

Haier remains deeply committed to defining the future of smart living. By fusing hardware, software, and robotics into a single, highly responsive system, Haier is crafting homes that can listen, see, and think, ultimately making life simpler, smarter, and more intuitive for families around the globe.