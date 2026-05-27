Qlik Technologies Appoints Saugata Saha as President & CEO Effective July 31, 2026

Enterprise data and AI leader to drive next phase of growth for Qlik’s global platform

Bengaluru, May 27: Qlik Technologies, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the appointment of Saugata Saha as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 31, 2026, based in New York City. Saha joins from S&P Global, where he most recently served as President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer. He succeeds Mike Capone, who stepped down from his role after a successful eight-year tenure.

Saha brings significant experience building, scaling, and commercializing large enterprise data and intelligence platforms. At S&P Global, he led two data businesses the Energy division and the Market Intelligence division each through a period of significant transformation, accelerated revenue growth, and margin expansion. He also served as the company’s first Chief Enterprise Data Officer where he was responsible for accelerating AI adoption, driving productivity, and enhancing interoperability and distribution of the company’s data.

As Qlik continues to help enterprises turn trusted data into business action, Saha will lead the next phase of product innovation and commercial growth. His appointment builds on Qlik’s strong foundation: the company serves over 30,000 global customers, including more than 75% of the Fortune 500. Qlik is a recognized Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader across data integration, augmented data quality, and analytics and business intelligence — the only vendor to hold that distinction across all three categories.

“Qlik has built something rare: the ability to turn fragmented data into real outcomes at scale in the AI era,” said Saugata Saha, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Qlik. “The defining challenge in Enterprise AI is making data trusted, connected, and adaptable enough to work across any environment. That is where Qlik is uniquely positioned to enable customers to move from pilots to real business impact. I look forward to partnering with this talented team and our customers to achieve our mission of making data work for AI and making AI work for business.”

“We are delighted to welcome a leader of Saugata’s caliber to Qlik,” said Mike Lipps, Chairman of Qlik’s Board of Directors and an Operating Partner at Thoma Bravo. “He brings exactly the depth of enterprise data and platform experience that Qlik needs to accelerate its next phase of growth. We are confident he will build on the strong foundation that the company’s excellent team has established. We are also deeply grateful to Mike Capone for his outstanding contributions to Qlik over the past eight years.”

“Saugata has extensive experience in building AI-driven data and intelligence products and platforms that organizations depend on at scale,” said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “He understands what it takes to innovate at scale, while supporting enterprise product adoption, which is precisely what Qlik’s next chapter of growth requires. Qlik sits at the heart of how enterprises manage and act on their data, and that role will only grow more consequential as agentic AI reshapes how businesses operate.”