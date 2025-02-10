HDFC Bank and CERSAI hosted an awareness programme on Central KYC Record Registry

Mohali, February 10, 2025: HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector banks and the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest (CERSAI), a Government of India company, hosted a one-day awareness programme on Central KYC Record Registry (CKYCRR).

The objective of this programme was to provide comprehensive insights on Know Your Client (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML) and utilisation of KYC data available at CKYCRR and process to be followed while using the CKYCR data thus creating a secure and transparent financial ecosystem and protecting financial institutions from risks of fraud and asset duplication.

The programme was attended by over 100 senior officials from private, public and co-operative banks and NBFCs pan-India, including senior officials from Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Financial Intelligence Unit, CERSAI and HDFC Bank.

Mr. Bhavesh Zaveri, Executive Director – HDFC Bank spoke on the growth of CERSAI over the years to become a single point repository of data and customer’s KYC documents. The organisation currently has over 7,000 reporting entities registered with them covering almost 100 crore customers that can be leveraged by all the reporting entities. He also thanked the RBI for the support extended in the area of Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) usage.

Mr. Umesh Kumar Singh, MD and CEO – CERSAI, spoke on the occasion and explained the process of submission of records under CKYC to CERSAI and its usage for customer identification. He also shared the manner in which customers themselves can obtain their CKYC Number, either through a missed call or from the website of CERSAI by following the steps mentioned. Mr Singh thanked HDFC Bank for hosting the event at Bank House, Mohali.