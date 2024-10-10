Head to Chowman for a Slice of Kolkata during Durja Puja

With Durga Puja festivities in its full swing, are you missing out on all the Kolkata celebrations? Chowman, Kolkata’s famous Chinese restaurant here is sorting all your worries. With their exciting menu and deals, foodies in Delhi will be able to transport themselves into the gastronomical journey of Kolkata.

Known for its range of authentic Chinese delicacies, guests can indulge themselves in non-vegetarian delicacies such as Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Golden Fried Fish, Prawn Pepper Salt, Kolkata Style Chilli Pork, Four Treasured Mushrooms, Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Chilli Tofu and more.

Exciting Deal Awaits You at Chowman. Whether you are in the mood to dine at the outlet, get a 15% off or dine-in at the comfort of your home by ordering exclusively from Chowman App and get discounts depending on the order size!

So, what are you waiting for? Take your family and friends to Chowman to make your Durga Puja celebrations joyful.

Where: Chowman, All Delhi NCR Outlets (East of Kailash, Noida Sector-18, Indirapuram and Gurgaon)

OFFER: For Dine In- Use Code “WELCOME” and get 15% flat off (10% instant discount + 5% cashback)

For Home Delivery