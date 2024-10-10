Bajaj Lighting launches a campaign to connect with the New Age Consumer

Mumbai, 10th October 2024: Bajaj – India’s leading lighting brand, has launched its latest campaign on “Built to Shine”. The campaign focuses on the brand’s unique ability to blend cutting-edge technology with aesthetic appeal, offering a versatile range of lighting solutions that cater to today’s consumers. Bajaj began its journey as a trusted lighting company back in 1938 and has reinvented its offerings to remain relevant to the dynamic landscape. Bringing over 80 years of generational expertise in lighting solutions, the brand’s latest campaign reaffirms its commitment to innovation while staying attuned to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Bajaj Lighting’s latest campaign bursts with youthful energy, showcasing the brand’s lighting expertise and commitment to its research and innovation. The film features a lively young woman dancing through her day, with every step and twirl triggering a unique lighting experience that perfectly matches her mood and movements. This reflects Bajaj’s “Built to Shine” philosophy which promises lighting solutions that adapt seamlessly to life’s dynamic flow. Highlighting an impressive range of products, the campaign includes motion-activated lights that brighten with every step to smart lamps with a 16-million-color spectrum for customizable ambiance, blending advanced technology with personal expression. When the power cuts, backup lighting ensures that the glow never fades, keeping your moments uninterrupted. Spanning TV, Digital, and connected TV channels this campaign showcases how Bajaj Lighting doesn’t just illuminate spaces—it elevates experiences.

Commenting on the campaign, Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising and Brand Management, said, “With over eight decades of lighting expertise, Bajaj Lighting draws on its rich legacy to address the needs of today’s diverse consumers. Our campaign reflects this expertise, offering innovative solutions that appeal not only to the youth but to a broad spectrum of modern consumers. By offering aesthetic appeal with practical, energy-efficient technology, we aim to strengthen our brand’s presence across generations and reinforce our commitment to lighting solutions that enhance everyday living.” “Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight Bajaj Lighting’s ability to innovate while staying true to its legacy. By focusing on their brand promise ‘Built to Shine,’ we’ve strategically positioned the brand as not just a provider of lighting solutions, but as an enabler of elevated lifestyles for the modern consumer. This campaign not only reinforces Bajaj’s market leadership but also creates an emotional connection by integrating technology, aesthetics, and the promise of lasting quality,” said Creative Director at McCann.

Bajaj’s commitment to meaningful innovation is evident in products like Insect Shield, Eye Care Technology, and Smart Lighting solutions. These offerings add both functional and aesthetic value to consumers’ homes. Their LED lighting products not only reduce energy consumption but also support eco-friendly initiatives, making them a popular choice among environmentally conscious consumers. Many of these products come with BEE Star Ratings, further solidifying Bajaj’s role in driving sustainable innovation within the lighting industry.