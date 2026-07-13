Hilton Debuts Lifestyle Portfolio in India with Opening of Slohh by Roach Bengaluru, Curio Collection by Hilton

Shaped by distinctive design, and a strong music ethos, the hotel introduces a new expression of lifestyle hospitality in India, built on the spirit of a Malnad home

BENGALURU, India – July 13— Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Slohh by Roach in Bengaluru, marking the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in India. Located in Whitefield, one of Bengaluru’s key business and technology corridors, the 221-key hotel is developed in partnership with Roach Lifescapes, a Bengaluru-based boutique real estate brand. Slohh by Roach introduces a design-forward, locally rooted experience that blends culture, community, and contemporary living.

Part of Curio Collection, a global portfolio of individually remarkable hotels with one-of-a-kind experiences, Slohh by Roach draws inspiration from the coffee estates and residential heritage of the Malnad region in the Western Ghats. The hotel’s colour palette traces the life cycle of a coffee bean, beginning with soft whites and light browns, deepening into richer chocolate tones, and accented with hints of dusty pinks and rust in spaces that suggest spice and warmth. Natural materials, vernacular pitched roofs, and intricate carved details come together to create intimate, softly lit spaces that evoke nostalgia, and warmth of being welcomed into a home.

(Image on left): Slohh by Roach, Curio Collection by Hilton – Premium Suite Living Area (Image on right): Slohh by Roach, Curio Collection by Hilton – Deluxe King Room

Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton, said, “Bengaluru continues to be a key market for Hilton in India, shaped by its strong business ecosystem and evolving travel demand. The debut of Curio Collection in South Asia, marking our first lifestyle offering in India, is a significant milestone as we expand our portfolio to meet growing demand for distinctive, experience-led hospitality. The opening of this hotel reflects our ambition to bring globally renowned brands to India in ways that feel deeply relevant to the local market, blending character, authenticity, and the exceptional hospitality that guests expect from Hilton.”

The 221-key hotel unfolds across seven room and suite categories, many with balconies overlooking Varthur lake and the city skyline. Suites, including the expansive Malnad Presidential Suite, offer separate living and dining spaces inspired by Malnad plantation homes.

For weddings and corporate events, the hotel features The Banyan, a pillarless ballroom spanning 5,000 sq. ft. with capacity of up to 600 guests, supported by a 3,000 sq. ft. pre-function area, multiple meeting rooms, and a boardroom, complemented by a beauty salon and dedicated bridal suite. Wellness seekers can indulge in a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, a hammam and full-service spa.

Tal Shefer, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “Each Curio Collection property is selected for its individual character and sense of place. As we bring the brand to India, Slohh by Roach reflects our focus on hotels that are shaped by their surroundings through thoughtful design, curated culinary experiences, and locally inspired programming.“

Nana’s, the all-day dining restaurant, presents a menu inspired by family recipes and techniques passed down through generations, regional flavours, and seasonal cooking traditions from Karnataka and the Malnad belt, complemented by a curated selection of comforting dishes from across India, as well as some global classics. An Executive Club Lounge, designed to cater to both residential and non-residential guests, further elevates the hotel’s dining and social experiences.

A strong sense of culture and community runs through the Slohh experience and extends itself to some unique guest offerings, including a Potter-in-Residence studio, to initiatives like Grandma’s Recipe, which brings personal stories and family traditions into the culinary programme. Music plays an integral role in shaping the guest experience at the hotel, with a curated, retro-inspired soundtrack of jazz, rhythm & blues (R&B) and timeless classics flowing through the hotel’s social spaces to create a warm, tranquil ambiance.

Christina Roach, Founder, Roach Lifescapes, said, “With Slohh by Roach, we wanted to create a hotel that feels deeply connected to the way people want to live, making it an experience that guests will remember. The vision has been shaped by our own upbringing and the way we have always experienced hospitality at home, where food was at the heart of every gathering and everyone felt naturally welcome. We wanted to bring that feeling into an urban hotel experience through thoughtful design, food which evokes nostalgia, and service that feels personal, intuitive, and genuinely caring. We are thrilled to partner with Hilton to bring this vision of ours to life through the first Curio Collection hotel in India. The hotel will mirror the spirit of Bengaluru in a way that feels authentic and contemporary, offering guests a stay defined by individuality, creativity and meaningful local connection.”

The hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 27 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including flexible points and money payment options, exclusive member discounts and complimentary standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton Honors mobile app, including digital check-in, room selection and Digital Key.

FAQ

1. What is Slohh by Roach Bengaluru?

Slohh by Roach is a design-forward lifestyle hotel in Bengaluru and the first Curio Collection by Hilton property in India and South Asia. It offers a locally inspired stay rooted in culture, community and contemporary design. It is the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in India and South Asia.

2. Where is the hotel located?

The hotel is located in Whitefield, one of Bengaluru’s key business and technology districts, with views overlooking Varthur Lake and the city skyline.

3. What makes this hotel unique?

Slohh by Roach draws inspiration from the Malnad region of Karnataka, combining elements like pitched roofs, natural materials and carved detailing with a strong music-led identity and community-driven experiences.

4. How many rooms and suites does the hotel have?

The hotel features 221 rooms and suites across seven categories, many with private, furnished balconies and views of the lake or city.

5. What dining options are available?

Guests can dine at Nana’s, the all-day restaurant serving regional and seasonal cuisine inspired by Karnataka and Malnad traditions, complemented by a curated selection of comforting dishes from across India, as well as some global classics.

6. What facilities does the hotel offer?

The hotel offers a ballroom and event spaces, wellness facilities including a pool, fitness centre and spa, and curated cultural experiences for guests.