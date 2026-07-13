Punit Balan Group joins Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3 with new franchise team

New Delhi, July 13: Unisys is pleased to announce the winners of the 17th iteration of the Unisys Innovation Program , a competition for engineering students across India. Established in 2009, the program bridges the gap between academic learning and hands-on experience by bringing young engineers together with industry experts to develop creative technology-centric real-world solutions.

This year’s UIP program attracted strong participation, with more than 27,000 registrants and 4,487 project submissions across six themes.

Winners of the 2026 UIP

First Place: RV College of Engineering won first place for their project, “Cross-Paradigm Compression for Efficient AI,” which combines spiking neural network dynamics with structured pruning techniques to reduce compute requirements of deep learning models. The framework achieves this reduction while maintaining model accuracy, enabling more efficient and cost-effective deployment of AI across edge and enterprise environments.

Second Place: MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology won second place for their project, “ResoScan,” which introduces a portable, radiation-free diagnostic system that analyzes tissue vibrations to detect changes in tissue characteristics, enabling more accessible and cost-effective diagnostics across multiple medical specialties.

Third Place: RV College of Engineering won third place for their project, “An Intelligent Risk-Adaptive Governance Framework and Security Gateway for Secure LLM Interactions,” which introduces a multi-layered security gateway that uses AI and post-quantum cryptography to protect sensitive data, enabling safer and more responsible enterprise use of large language models.

“The pace of innovation today demands talent that can move from idea to impact quickly,” said Chris Arrasmith, chief operating officer of Unisys. “Through UIP, students are not only experimenting with new technologies – they are also applying them in ways that reflect where business operations are headed and the skills the future workforce will require for success.”

A panel of judges selected the winning teams based on feasibility, creativity, technical excellence, and potential impact. The final round of judging occurred at the program’s closing ceremony, where the finalists presented their projects. In attendance at the event were influential voices from leading analyst firms, higher education institutions and the technology industry, providing students with valuable exposure to diverse perspectives and real-world expertise.