Siliguri, 23rd May 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), today proudly announces the grand inauguration of its new Sales & Service Red Wing outlet in Siliguri, West Bengal – Sona Wheels Honda. The company’s latest dealership is its 38th Authorized Main Dealership (AMD) and 277th Red Wing touchpoint in West Bengal. It has the unique 4S setup which includes the industry norm of Sales, Service, Spare Parts and the 4th ‘S’ unique to Honda which is Safety Riding Promotion.

Sona Wheels Honda in West Bengal offers a complete range of scooters and motorcycles from HMSI. This includes four scooter models (Activa & Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 & Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category the company offers nine exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 & SP125), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Specially trained and customer centric manpower of Sona Wheels Honda will deliver best quality sales and after-sales ownership experience to valued customers. Making safety of customers on roads a top priority, Sona Wheels Honda will empower new and existing two-wheeler riders on independent riding with Honda’s advanced riding simulators which are specially imported from Japan.