HPE and Partners Launch Quantum Scaling Alliance to Accelerate Quantum Computing Breakthroughs

HOUSTON, November 11, 2025 — HPE (NYSE: HPE) and a consortium of seven other leading technology organizations today announced the formation of the Quantum Scaling Alliance, a global initiative dedicated to making quantum computing scalable, practical, and transformative across industries. Dr. Masoud Mohseni from HPE Labs, the applied research arm of HPE, oversees the initiative and serves as quantum system architect, coordinating efforts among eight organizations, each a leader in its field. The Alliance is co-led by John Martinis, 2025 Nobel Laureate recognized for pioneering advances in quantum computing and currently serving as co-founder and CTO at Qolab.

The consortium was formed to design and develop a practically useful and cost-effective quantum supercomputer, by leveraging the expertise of today’s supercomputing and semiconductor ecosystem. The Quantum Scaling Alliance brings together cross-functional expertise with the mission to scale quantum computing from proof-of-principle demonstrations to industry-scale applications. Founding members of the Quantum Scaling Alliance and their areas of expertise are:

1QBit: Fault-tolerant quantum error correction design and simulation, algorithm compilation, and automated resource estimations

Applied Materials, Inc.: Materials engineering and semiconductor fabrication

HPE: Full-stack quantum-HPC integration and software developments

Qolab: Qubit and circuit design

Quantum Machines: Hybrid quantum-classical control for scalable quantum computing

Riverlane: Quantum error correction

Synopsys: Simulation and analysis technology, EDA tools, and semiconductor IP

University of Wisconsin: Algorithms, benchmarks

“Quantum computers hold the key to transforming industries through their unique ability to tackle intrinsically quantum problems,” said Martinis. “By harnessing quantum systems, we can achieve breakthroughs in areas ranging from semiconductor manufacturing to sustainable fertilizer production—solving challenges previously thought insurmountable.”

HPE, a leader in high performance computing, is collaborating with the Quantum Scaling Alliance to build scalable, hybrid solutions that seamlessly integrate quantum capabilities with classical high-performance computing and advanced networking. This convergence is opening new frontiers in drug discovery, materials research, optimization, and secure data processing. The Alliance’s work not only accelerates scientific discovery and enterprise innovation today but also prepares organizations for the profound shifts ahead—from productivity gains through new acceleration technologies to the challenges of post-quantum security.

“For quantum to succeed as a viable long-term computing paradigm, it must scale by integrating with classical supercomputing systems,” said Mohseni, a distinguished technologist leading the quantum team at HPE. “The Quantum Scaling Alliance is offering a full-stack solution—a large partnership with horizontal integration that unlocks compute potential that is otherwise unachievable through a vertical approach.”

For more information on the Quantum Scaling Alliance, including exploring partnership opportunities, contributing expertise, or aligning on shared challenges in moving quantum computing forward, please visit the Quantum Scaling Alliance website.

