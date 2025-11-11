D2C full stack Fulfillment startup QuickShift raises Rs22 Crore in Pre Series A round led by Atomic Capital

Mumbai, 11th November, 2025: D2C full stack fulfillment service provider QuickShift has raised Rs 22crore in a pre-series A round led by Atomic Capital. The round also saw participation from Axilor Ventures and other marquee investors. The funds will be directed into advancing Quickshift’s AI-led fulfillment platform to simplify complex operations and create real-time decision-making for brands and businesses of all sizes, enhancing multi-channel programs, strengthening leadership and operational capabilities to drive scale and customer growth. It will also support geographical expansion across key markets in North and South India.

QuickShift is a next-generation fulfillment and supply chain technology company enabling new-age, enterprise, and SMB brands to streamline and scale their omni-channel operation effortlessly. Its plug-and-play solution brings together technology, infrastructure, and logistics services, offering end-to-end visibility and control over inventory and order management.

Anshul Goenka, Founder & CEO, QuickShift, says “We are on a strong path of growth and profitability, having achieved 100% ARR growth over the past 12 months. Our core business grew by 50%, while new programs scaled over 100% thus reflecting the trust our customers place in us. At QuickShift, we are reimagining fulfillment and supply chain through technology. Our vision is to build a cutting-edge, full-stack platform that empowers new-age, enterprise, and SMB brands to manage distributed inventories, streamline order processing, and deliver exceptional customer experiences across every sales channel.”

Atomic Capital, which recently announced the final close of its maiden Rs 400 crore fund, has led the investment in QuickShift. The fund, which is built on an operating VC playbook that goes beyond being just a source of capital and truly collaborates with its portfolio founders to provide hands-on support and strategic expertise in the company building journey, is led by Apoorv Gautam.

Speaking on the announcement, Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner, says,

“India’s online consumer market has been on a strong upward trajectory since the pandemic. As an early mover in this space, QuickShift has successfully capitalised this opportunity by offering a one-stop solution for logistics and operational needs across a wide spectrum of brands. The company has demonstrated impressive growth and is well-positioned to expand its presence across North and South India, while also accelerating global e-commerce shipping for Indian suppliers and SMBs.”

QuickShift currently handles over 3 lakh B2C shipments, 7 lakhs marketplace orders, 5000 quick commerce PO replenishments per month, marking a 75% year-on-year growth, and serves 100+ D2C and enterprise brands across diverse categories. Its robust infrastructure includes seven fulfillment centres covering 29,000+ pincodes nationwide, supported by deep integrations with leading B2C and B2B courier partners that enable faster onboarding, wider reach, and a superior delivery experience for customers.

QuickShift plans to expand across NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centres coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore. The company integrates seamlessly with marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, as well as with Quick Commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Jiomart and BigBasket, providing appointment-based and rapid fulfillment capabilities. Quickshift’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow faster and deliver across every channel — online or offline — through a tech-first, AI-driven, and scalable fulfillment ecosystem.