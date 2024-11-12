HROES Welcomes Christine Nation and Erin Oldershaw as Executive Vice Presidents

Wilmington, DE, November 12, 2024 –HROES (Human Resources Operational Excellence & Systems) is pleased to announce the appointment of two accomplished leaders to its’ executive team: Christine Nation as Executive Vice President of Healthcare Strategy and Erin Oldershaw as Executive Vice President of Retail Strategy. These appointments reflect HROES’ ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering transformative consulting services across healthcare and retail sectors.

Christine Nation brings over a decade of expertise in healthcare strategy, specializing in Workforce Management solutions and advanced Analytics and Reporting. Her leadership in developing data-driven solutions has significantly enhanced patient care and operational efficiency within the healthcare industry. At HROES, Christine will lead the expansion of healthcare consulting services, leveraging her strategic insight to address the evolving needs of clients in the healthcare sector.

Joining Christine is Erin Oldershaw, a highly respected leader in Workforce Management and Organizational Change Management for the retail industry. With a strong foundation in Retail Operations, Erin has successfully driven business success by integrating technology solutions that improve operational performance. In her new role at HROES, Erin will shape the strategic direction of retail consulting services, ensuring that HROES clients receive cutting-edge support to enhance their operational performance and business outcomes.

Both Christine and Erin are renowned for their transformative leadership and proven ability to drive significant advancements within their fields. Their combined expertise strengthens HROES’s mission to provide innovative, client-centered solutions that meet the unique demands of healthcare and retail industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine and Erin to our team. Their appointments mark an exciting step forward in our commitment to fostering operational excellence and sustainable growth for our clients.”

The organization is poised for dynamic growth and exceptional value, thanks to the leadership of the newly appointed team members. Their expertise is expected to significantly benefit both HROES and its clients.