HYTN Introduces Comprehensive Marketing Program to Strengthen Brand Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 12th November 2024- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or “the Company”), a company specializing in the pharmaceutical development and production of psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis and psilocybin, is pleased to announce that it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH (“bullVestor”) (address: Gutenhofen 4, 4300, St. Valentin, Austria email: kontakt@bullvestor.at) to provide marketing services for an anticipated period of 6 months, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on November 15th, 2024, and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

bullVestor is arm’s length to the Company, and the marketing services will include the creation of content, ad groups and display ads, as well as keyword optimization, project management, and media distribution, with an objective to generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The Company will pay €300,000 to bullVestor for the marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to bullVestor in compensation for the marketing services. To the Company’s knowledge, neither bullVestor, nor its directors or officers, own any securities of the Company.