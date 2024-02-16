Hyperscalers and cloud data centers tackle Scope 3 emissions amid booming power consumption worries, finds GlobalData

As hyperscalers and cloud data centers grapple with the dual challenges of reducing Scope 3 emissions and managing escalating power consumption, the technology sector finds itself at a critical juncture. With global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the rise, these entities face mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices while meeting ever-growing demand for digital services, says GlobalData, a leading data and analysis company.

With the tech sector accounting for 2-4% of global GHG emissions and 7% of worldwide power consumption, hyperscalers and managed cloud service providers are responsible for a considerable proportion of the total. Rising energy costs and demand have become an increasingly important strategic and political issue.

Robert Pritchard, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services at GlobalData, comments: “Cloud services play a role in everyone’s life in the 21st century – and especially amongst businesses and government bodies. A very significant part of providing these services is energy – and the acceleration of adoption of artificial intelligence is only going to drive further rapid growth in demand.”

GlobalData analysis reveals that Scope 3 emissions, stemming from indirect sources, constitute a substantial 70-90% of greenhouse gas emissions. In response, hyperscalers and managed cloud providers are endeavoring to mitigate their consumption. Notably, they have achieved considerable success in managing Scopes 1 and 2, where they exert more direct control.