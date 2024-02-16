A Taste of Tradition: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach’s Sampan Transports Diners to Ancient China

As the vibrant colors of spring begin to unfurl, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach invites patrons to partake in the jubilant festivities of Chinese New Year. Until the 25th of February 2024, the iconic restaurant Sampan will be adorned with cultural splendor, offering a culinary voyage to mark the arrival of the Year of the Dragon.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, carries deep cultural significance, symbolizing renewal, prosperity, and the dawn of spring. As the Year of the Dragon emerges, it brings forth promises of strength, good fortune, and propitious beginnings. Revered in Chinese lore for embodying power, nobility, and ambition, the dragon sets the tone for a year of promise and possibility.

At the heart of the celebration lies the culinary mastery of Chef Penpa, whose expertise brings the flavors of China to life with each delectable dish. From the fiery allure of Jin Chicken to the comforting embrace of Pad Thai Noodles, every bite is a symphony of authentic flavors, transporting diners to the bustling streets of Beijing or the tranquil gardens of Suzhou.

Enhancing this culinary journey are handcrafted cocktails and a meticulously curated wine selection, ensuring that every sip resonates with the spirit of celebration. As guests raise their glasses to toast the Year of the Dragon, Sampan emerges not merely as a restaurant but as a beacon of joy, warmth, and cultural immersion.

Stepping into Sampan is akin to traversing through the annals of ancient China. The recently renovated ambiance exudes a tranquil allure, enveloping guests in its warm hues and inviting textures. Set against the backdrop of the setting sun and the gentle embrace of the sea, dining at Sampan becomes a soulful experience, blending serenity with culinary indulgence.

Whether relishing the flavorsome delicacies or raising a toast to new beginnings, patrons are certain to be captivated by the enchantment of Chinese New Year at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach’s beloved Sampan.

Date: 10th January – 25th February

Venue: Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach