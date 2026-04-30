RV University appoints two new deans and Finance Officer to strengthen leadership

Bengaluru, Apr 30: RV University (RVU) has made three strategic appointments to further strengthen its leadership team, with the onboarding of two Deans and a Finance Officer. These appointments come at a pivotal time as the university continues to expand to a new campus, broaden its academic portfolio, and scale student intake. Together, these additions are expected to play a key role in shaping RVU’s next phase of growth and reinforcing its academic and institutional excellence.

Prof. Prakash Goudanavar a distinguished academician and researcher with over 26 years of combined experience in the pharmaceutical industry and academia has been appointed as Dean, School of Pharmacy at the Mysuru campus. His core areas of expertise include novel drug delivery systems, nanotechnology-based formulations, and Quality by Design (QbD)-driven pharmaceutical development. He will work towards advancing research-led pharmaceutical education and strengthen the school’s academic framework.

Prof. Madhvi Sethi has joined as the Dean for School of Business at the university’s Bengaluru campus. She holds a Post-Doctoral Fellowship from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, a PhD in Finance, complemented by an MBA (Finance & Marketing). She specialises in finance and will contribute to strengthening academic rigour and research within the business school.

Additionally, RVU has appointed CA Kalpana Srinivas as the Finance Officer. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She has served as Group Finance Director at the Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Group of Hospitals, where she led enterprise-wide financial strategy, fundraising, and risk management initiatives. At RV University, she will lead the financial strategy, ensuring robust fiscal governance while enabling the institution’s long-term growth and expansion ambitions.